Although they only run from three minutes to 20 minutes in length, cinema fans young and old will find something to their liking in the 30 entries in this year’s DeSoto Film Festival.
Now in its second year, the DeSoto Film Festival is presented by DeSoto Arts Institute in Southaven and is a three day family-friendly event showcasing some of the best short subjects made by filmmakers from around the world.
Festival organizer and founder of DeSoto Arts Institute Robb Smith said the films range from documentaries to comedies to animated shorts, and even a sci-fi short called “Skywatch” featuring an appearance by actor Jude Law.
“We’ve got a mix of films,” Smith said. “They are from all over the world. We have one from Italy and three from Iran, which is unusual. We have a number of animated shorts that adults will love. And we also have some from Memphis and Mississippi filmmakers that our staff has worked on.”
Smith, who is also a writer and director known in the film industry as Robb Rokk, said they had 140 film submissions this year and they had the difficult job of winnowing those down to just 30 over the three days.
Each film is PG-13 rated or under to keep it family-friendly and all have top-notch Hollywood production values.
“It’s a blast to pick them,” Smith said. “But it’s also painful. We have all been trained to watch movies and not necessarily what makes a movie not so much good, but you know when it is bad. We are looking for ones that have great production values. We also want messages that are inspiring and that don’t have bad language. But we also aren’t prudish about it. We want some tough films. We try not to beat anybody over the head or get in your face with any kind of message.”
The festival will kick off Thursday night with short films produced by students and staff of DeSoto Art Institute. The institute teaches filmmaking techniques as well as offering acting workshops. Many of the shorts have been shown in festivals around the world and have won various awards.
“You’re gonna love them,” Smith said. “There is a lot of talent there. And it is also a chance to meet some of the filmmakers.”
Friday and Saturday’s film block have several standouts that will resonate with audiences. Smith pointed to “Radici,” a film by Italian actress, director and producer Alessia Gatti.
The film tells the story of Caroline, an eight year-old girl from New York who spends a few days at her grandmother’s countryside house in Marche, Italy. Her recently widowed grandmother has filled the rooms with words, memories and stories from her childhood. One night while her grandmother is asleep, Caroline sneaks into her grandfather’s old workshop and finds everything as he left it.
“If you have ever had a close relationship with your grandparents growing up and helping them garden and live life, this is going to tug at your heart” Smith said. “It’s fantastic.”
Smith said the animated short “Stray Katana” by director Rodrigo Preiss Maya is another standout in the lineup of films. “Stray Katana” is set in Japan in 1615 and is about an unnamed ronin - a samurai without a master - who is visited by a shawdowy, intimidating presence who leads him on a spiritual quest.
“The animation just blew us away,” Smith said.
Another short, “The Plumber,” is an adventure suspense story set during the Holocaust and inspired by the true story of Irena Sendler, who risked her life in a smuggling operation in Nazi-occupied Poland.
“Wow!” Smith said. “It’s just fantastic.”
“Hangry,” by Memphis filmmaker Clint Till is another highlight of this year’s festival. Till is a cinematographer, director, and editor who has produced dozens of long-form videos, short documentaries, and commercials. “Hangry” was a 2019 Memphis Film Prize Top 10 Finalist and earned a Best Actor Award for Percy Bradley. The film is a feel-good comedy about a reverend who thinks the retirement home’s food is inadequate.
“It’s really cute,” Smith said. “It is set in a nursing home and an otherwise nice man is struggling with bad food and decides to do something about it.”
Smith said the films are high quality and safe for the entire family.
Attendees will get to rate each film on iMDB and awards will be given out at the conclusion of the festival.
“We have almost five hours of films,” Smith said. “And I promise you, out of 30 films, there are going to be three or four you will never forget. They have that kind of an impact. Some of them are absolutely astonishing.”
DeSoto Film Festival is held at SouthPoint Chuch in the old 600 seat Southaven Cinema on Stateline Road West, west of Highway 51. Admission is $20 for a weekend pass.
