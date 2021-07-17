DeSoto Family Theater celebrated 20 years of bringing area residents top notch wholesome theatrical productions suitable for all ages with an open house held on July 15 at its offices at Tanger Outlets.
Current and former cast members reunited for song and refreshments to mark the special occasion. The cast of DFT's upcoming production of "Bye, Bye Birddie," which opens the season on July 23 and runs through Aug. 1 at Landers Center, provided a sneak peak performing a few of the show tunes including "How Lovely to be a woman" and "One Boy."
DFT will stage four main stage shows with a cast of adults and youth as well as two productions featuring an all youth cast.
In addition to "Bye, Bye Birdie," the season will also feature productions of "The Marvelous Wonderettes" on Sept. 9-12, "Matilda the Musical Jr."by DFT Kids on Oct. 21-24," "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" on Dec. 3-12; "Grease: School Version" by DFT Kids on Feb. 17-20; and will conclude with "Mary Poppins" on April 1-10.
