The 21st annual Crystal Ball charity event will be held virtually in 2021. The gala, which usually hosts around 1,200 guests, is put on by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi to celebrate charitable works of Mississippians throughout the year.
Though the exact details of the virtual gala have yet to be released by the foundation, Development Director Stacye Trout said that there will still be plenty of surprises and celebrations packed into the event.
Trout called the planning of the virtual event “a difficult but fun challenge.” She said that the board has communicated with similar organizations across the country that have recently hosted online events like this.
“We are deeply saddened that we will not be able to gather in person in 2021,” co-chairs Michael and Elizabeth Bellipanni said in a press release. “However, along with every challenge lies opportunity. We are honored with the opportunity to host the 21st annual Crystal Ball in a new and innovative way.”
Each year, the Crystal Ball grants four Community Star awards to an outstanding man, woman, business and non-profit for exceptional philanthropic work they have done in their community. The award is nomination-based, and the nominations for these awards are open until Oct. 15.
The Star of Hope award is also given to a Mississippian who is recognized nationally, and that person usually attends the event.
The 21st annual Crystal Ball Gala will be held Jan. 16, 2021. More information regarding tickets will be available in the coming weeks.
