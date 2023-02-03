EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Crawfish Haven
2100 Goodman Road
Horn Lake
5 POWS
No city in America has better food than New Orleans. Okay, maybe not for barbecue. But nobody makes Po Boys or red beans and rice or gumbo better than the folks in the Crescent City.
So for foodies who love gumbo and etoufee and all those other Cajun delights, it can be tough to find a good seafood restaurant around here that at least comes close to the taste of the real stuff that you get in N’awlins. There are a lot of seafood places in our area that try, but very few come close.
I’ve been wanting to try Crawfish Haven in Horn Lake for some time now, but it’s hard to get everybody to agree on a place to eat, and when you have someone in the group who doesn’t like seafood, well, there goes any chance of getting a Po Boy or some gumbo.
Live Wire, who is the seafood hater of the group, ditched us this week so I sprang Joker from Arkham Asylum. The Clown Prince of Crime was definitely up for trying some seafood.
After looking over the menu, Joker and I were on the same page. We decided to jointly try the gumbo and red beans and rice.
We ordered a 16 ounce Gumbo Geaux (GO) cup $8.99) which comes served served over rice, and a Geaux Cup of Cajun Red Beans and Rice $8.99) with sausage. For good measure, we decided to give their tamales a try too, and ordered half a dozen ($7.99) Mississippi made corn husk wrapped hot tamales with crackers and hot sauce.
The gumbo was packed with chicken, sausage and shrimp, and lots of okra. I prefer my gumbo to be a bit thicker, but this had a nice flavor to it and a bit of a spice that was not too hot. Joker thought the gumbo was “off the charts good!” and agreed that it was “packed full of ingredients.”
The red beans and rice were also to our liking. The criminal mastermind commented that they were “just what you would expect when you order red beans and rice.” Sometimes red beans and rice can be soupy, but these were nice and thick and very tasty, earning them the Bat Stamp of approval from this hungry crime fighter.
Tamales are also one of those food items that are hit or miss. They are all different. I’ve had them wrapped in corn husks and not wrapped in corn husks. I’ve had different shaped tamales. I’ve had hot tamales. Mild tamales. And each one is good in their own right. The tamales at Crawfish Haven turned out to be a pretty good appetizer. I’ve had better and I’ve had worse. These seem to fall right in the middle. They were a little on the smallish side, but they were tasty. The meat had a mild spice to it. Joker thought the taste and the texture were “spot on.”
We’re not joking when we say that the food at Crawfish Haven is off the charts good. The food was made fresh. Both the gumbo and the red beans and rice were jam packed with authentic flavor and could easily have fed three people. I have members of the Bat family in New Orleans, so I have had my fair share of Cajun inspired cooking over the years.
While there are some really good seafood restaurants in DeSoto County and Memphis with New Orleans seafood items on the menu - the gumbo at King’s Palace on Beale Street, for example, and the Boudin balls at Crossroads in Hernando - we would definitely recommend you try Crawfish Haven. In fact, Joker is right on when he says “it was absolutely awesome.” We give it 5 POWs out of 5.
5 POWs out of 5
