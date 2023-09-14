EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
50 Goodman Road W Ste. A
Southaven
(662) 253-0390
I love quesadillas. I love tacos. I love burritos. And I love burrito bowls even more. So how is it that I haven’t tried Chipotle Mexican Grill before today? For some reason, it has slipped under the Bat radar - until now, that is.
I was surprised to find out that I was’t the only one who hadn’t been to Chipotle either. It turns out that our resident super villain Livewire had never been to Chipotle either. So it was a pretty easy selection after our first choice for lunch fell through - again. We hope to have that one next week for you though.
Chipotle is a national chain that serves fast-casual Mexican food. The menu features tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, and salads and “lifestyle bowls” with no meat for you health conscious people out there. It’s fairly simple. You select your protein - chicken, barabacoa, steak, carnitas, or safritos; then you add some toppings, everything from white or brown rice, black beans, pinto beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green chile sauce, roasted chicken corn salsa, or tomatillo red chile sauce. And voila. It’s that simple. And fast too.
Livewire ordered the carnitas quesadilla ($9.55) with white rice, sour cream, and chipotle honey-vinaigrette. She added a side of queso blanco ($2.70) to go along with it. The baddie liked the seasoned pulled pork. “It had a good flavor,” she said. “And it was tender.” She wasn’t fond of the white rice, finding it to be undercooked. “It was still a little hard,” Livewire said. But she was impressed with the amount of food and the rest of the ingredients. Her only complaiant was that she wishes Chipotle offered more toppings to choose from like jalapeños or green chiles. “Other than that, everything was great,” she said. “It was full of meat and cheese and it was a lot of food at a good price.” She gives the fast food Mexican chain 4 POWs.
I was excited to try Chipotle. You never have to twist my arm to eat Mexican food. I make burrito bowls at home a lot, so I decided to give theirs a try and see how it compares. I ordered a Barbacoa bowl ($10.40) with brown rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, and tomatillo red chile sauce.
Unfortunately, when I got it, it was missing the tomatillo red chile sauce, which maybe was a good thing because my poor stomach sometimes doesn’t love red chile sauce. Instead, they topped it with fresh tomato salsa. Now, to most people, that wouldn’t be a big deal. But to me, it’s a huge no-no. I absolutely hate diced tomatoes (and onions, for that matter) on anything. So I had to spend the first few minutes picking the darn tomatoes off. So basically, there goes my choice of seasoning. I was lucky though. We happened to have some left over - are you ready for this? - mild sauce packets from Taco Bell, which I used instead. Not the most ideal thing when you are expecting red chile sauce, but it did the trick.
Anyway, despite that very glaring error by whoever prepared it - and yes, it’s on the e-mail confirmation I received, so I ordered it correctly - the bowl was pretty decent. I agree with Livewire that it was packed with a lot of meat and ingredients. The barbacoa was a little on the soggy side though, and a little too over-seasoned and on the salty side. Still, the rest of the bowl was just right with the brown rice, black beans, and romaine lettuce. It was a lot of food and at a really good price. It’s definitely better than Taco Bell. Even with the faux pas of fresh tomato salsa, I still give Chipotle 4 POWs and would definitely try something else on the menu.
We give Chipotle 4 POWs.
4 out of 5 POWs
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
