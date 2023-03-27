Ann Carolyn Cates doesn’t go to Memphis much anymore. The city has become less safe to shop and has changed quite a bit since she her teenage years in the late 1950s.
But on a recent trip with her husband, Cates got a bit nostalgic and asked him to drive by the house on Carson Street that she lived in during her high school days.
She was surprised to find that the home no longer stood. And the neighborhood which used to be filled with her friends playing in the street was quiet.
“It was right off Park Avenue in Memphis,” Cates said. “We just happened to go to Memphis and I told my husband I would love to go down Carson Street. And we did. All the other houses were there on the block where I grew up, but my house was just gone.”
Cates’s family moved from Arkansas to Memphis and she spent her formative years from 1955 to 1960 in that house. While the house brought back a flood of mixed emotions, Cates said she was sad to see that it was gone.
“I told my daughter-in-law Jill about it and she said ‘oh, all those memories. Gone.’ I said well, some of those memories are best gone,” Cates said.
Cates, an award winning poet, decided to put her thoughts down on paper and wrote a poem about the house called “Carson Street Revisited.” The poem recently won first place at the Poet’s Roundtable of Arkansas. Cates has been writing poetry for over 50 years and is a member of the poetry societies in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as the National Federation of State Poetry Societie, where she has won hundreds of awards for her work. She has twice been named Poet of the Year in 2008 and 2022 by the Mississippi Poetry Society.
“Carson Street Revisted” may be one of her most personal poems though. It was in that little four square house where her father died when she was 16 years old. She got married in that house too.
“It’s my history,” Cates said. “There is just a lot of history in that house.”
Cates said Carson Street was a great place to be a teenager. It was a poor neighborhood made up of white blue collar families. She and her friends played hide and seek and kick the can on Carson Street.
“It was a sweet neighborhood,” Cates said. “They don’t make neighborhoods like that any more. The neighborhood was our playground.”
Her mother ran the Gridiron restaurant and always smelled like hamburgers.
“Every little neighborhood had a Gridiron,” Cates said. “It was like Waffle House today. My mother cooked hamburgers all day long there. I thought everybody’s mother smelled like hamburgers.”
Cates attended Messick High School and would walk down Park Avenue to the corner of Highland Drive to her job at Snow Cream Castle which sold things like snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn.
“We were poor back then,” Cates said. “We didn’t have cars. So everywhere I went I walked. I would walk to Messick High School and then when I got out of school, I walked to work and worked until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., then I would walk back down Park Avenue to Carson Street after I got off work. So it was not a glamorous childhood at all.”
Cates said seeing the neighborhood again brought a flood of memories back. The poem just seemed to write itself.
“You know how they say when you are dying that images flash through you mind? It was like that,” Cates said. “I could see cars in the driveway and kids in the neighborhood. It was like an instant flashback to the five years that I lived in that house.”
Cates said her son, T.J., has a similar reaction when he drives by the house he grew up at on Cherry Valley in Southaven.
“He loved that house on Cherry Valley,” Cates said. “That was his teenage years. I guess that it’s probably a part of it. It’s a real emotional time during your teenage years.”
Cates said she is extremely honored by the award because noted Arkansas poet Cathy Moran was the judge.
“For me to get first place with her being the judge, that was as important as the win,” Cates said.
Cates submitted some new poems to the Mississippi Poetry Society contest and is anxious to see how she does when they announce the winners in April.
“I sent in 28 new things for their competition,” Cates said. “I don’t come up for air when it is deadline time. They publish a brochure that has many wonderful poems and contests you can enter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.