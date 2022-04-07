EDITOR'S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the Duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
10th Inning Bar & Grill
5960 Getwell Road
Southaven
5 POWs
I was out of commission early last week flat on my back recovering after being gassed by some dastardly villains, so I missed my weekly culinary excursion into DeSoto County.
I made up for it this week, but this time I’m going solo because it was an unplanned Dining Duo. My Justice League colleagues were enjoying the weekend off and all the usual suspects were behind bars at Arkham Asylum.
I was invited by Clark Kent to come sit outside and listen to some music at 10th Inning Bar & Grill at Snowden Grove. Since I was already in town making up for some lost time, I dropped in as billionaire Bruce Wayne. 10th Inning is always busy, but it was one of those Saturdays where the inside was mobbed with kids from local baseball teams. Outside, they had live country music and were serving up heaping helpings of crawfish, boiled shrimp and the usual fixins that go along with that - corn and potatoes.
Clark was already busy tearing the heads off of the mudbugs when I got there. While I enjoy a good seafood boil, it wasn’t quite what I had in mind for a late afternoon lunch. I sampled some of the shrimp and potatoes courtesy of Clark, and they were darn good and had a lip burning zip to them. He was so stuffed that he made me take home the shrimp!
But I wanted something off the menu. I’ve been to 10th Inning before for burgers and honestly, it is hands down one of the best places to eat in Southaven, not to mention all the good charitable work the owners do by hosting cookoffs.
After scanning the menu, I came across something so different that I just had to try it. I’m a big fan of chicken tenders. If I am out and about and eating pub grub, chances are I will order the chicken tenders. I have my favorite places in Memphis for tenders - Alfred’s on Beale and Blues City Cafe have some of the best. But here is what really caught my attention. These were - are you ready for this? - Captain Crunch chicken tenders!
I confess that Cap’n Crunch was one of my favorite sugary cereals when I was a kid - still is, although I’m more partial to Crunch Berries. I’ve had chicken breaded in Corn Flakes before, but Cap’n Crunch? THIS I gotta try!
I can spot frozen tenders a mile away. These four chicken tenders were made fresh and were nice and plump, juicy and tender. And yes, they are battered with Cap’n Crunch cereal which gave them a sweet and salty flavor. They came served with homemade honey mustard dipping sauce which was some of the best tasting honey mustard sauce that I have ever had.
I can’t rave enough about the Captain Crunch chicken tenders, or, for that matter, the food in general at 10th Inning. You can bet that I will be back soon for some more Captain Crunch chicken tenders, and probably with some of my Justice League colleagues in tow who were asking me about the tenders and how they tasted.
5 our of 5 POWs
