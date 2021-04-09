Kat and Sanford Gore, a brother and sister painter and photographer, will have their works featured on display this weekend at a downtown Memphis artist colony.
The Gore Sibling Art Show, a pop up art show, opens today from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Medicine Factory, an old 1912 patent medicine factory located at 85 Virginia Avenue W.
The show marks the first time the duo have ever shown their work together in adulthood.
“I’m just thrilled to be able to show my work with hers,” Sanford said. “Katherine is an extremely talented painter.”
Though the two share a familial familiarity, their work reflects two distinctive styles. Sanford is more low profile whose images can be both haunting or exuberant. He uses the old wet glass technique, but with a modern camera. Kat’s style is markedly her own, ranging from whimsical to pensive. Her use of muter color and imagery may be bold or subtle, coupled with the use of mixed media.
Sanford, who lives in Eudora, will have 12 photographs on display which he describes as every day scenes.
“These are some photographs that I have made over the years when I was doing a photograph a day for a year,” Sanford said. “They don’t have any particular theme. I don’t go out with an idea that I’m going to take a picture of a particular building or anything that I have in mind ahead of time, although sometimes that happens. I will see something out of the corner of my eye and it will just set something off in my brain. And then I go back and explore why that subject registered with me.”
Sanford has exhibited his work before in DeSoto County in 2019 when two of his wet plate portraits were on display at the Southaven Arts Council Sunflower Festival.
Kat Gore is a graduate of Memphis College of Art and her work has been a favorite of interior designers and has been shown in commercial galleries. She designed the piece which was used on the poster for the 2008 Memphis in May International Festival.
She will have 14 mixed media pieces on display.
“I do a lot of collages,” Kat said. “I use everything from graphite, water color, spray paint, paper - all in one composition sometimes.”
Kat said she never expected to have her work featured in the same show with her brother because of their differing styles, but is thrilled to have her work hang alongside her brother’s.
“I think genetically, we both have good eyes,” Kat said. “And when Sanford got into photography and I got into painting, it has been really nice to be able to bounce ideas off of him.”
The siblings come from a very artistic family. The father was a sculptor and a painter, and their mother was a writer.
“We had parents who were very supportive of us pursuing the arts,” Kat said.
The duo said they are thrilled to be able to display their work at The Medicine Factory. The former downtown factory building has been renovated into artist housing and studio space and exhibit areas.
“I’ve always liked that space,” Kat said. “I know other people who are creative who have operated out of there. It has become a destination spot which I think is very cool.”
There will be an additional open house on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The pieces will remain on display through April 17 and are available for viewing by appointment.
For additional information or viewing reservations contact Ken Hall at ken@civicengage.com
