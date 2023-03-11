EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza
2428 E Parkway St.
Hernando
4 POWs
With all of the wacky weather we are having lately - rainy one day, sunny the next, then breezy and cool, and back into the 70s again - we thought it would be a good pizza and pasta day for the Dining Duo.
Since two of our super criminals had never been before, I suggested we head to La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza in Hernando. The menu at Brick Oven has something for everybody. If you are in the mood for pizza, they have all kinds of signature combinations. But if you are looking for something else, Brick Oven also has some starters and dips, pasta, salads, quesadillas, and toasted sandwiches.
The Joker, a newbie to Brick Oven, ordered the spaghetti and meatballs ($11.49). The dish comes with spaghetti noodles and meatballs topped with Al dente sauce and their signature marinara sauce, along with garlic bread. The Clown Prince of Crime was left grinning from ear to ear from the moment he took his first bite. He loved the flavor of the marinara sauce and thought the garlic bread was a nice enhancement. “This is awesome,” Joker said. “It’s very tasty. The meatballs are really good and coupled with the sauce, it all has a nice flavor to them. I would say the whole dish was plenty filling and just spot on. I will definitely eat here again.” Joker gave the spaghetti a perfect 5 POWs.
Our other first-timer, Harvey Two Face, the conflicted former Gotham City District Attorney and Bruce Wayne pal, decided to try a pizza and opted for a small signature BBQ chicken luau ($8.99). The specialty pizza is made with chicken, mozzarella, bacon, jalapeños, pineapple and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Two Face loves pineapple on his pizza, but unfortunately was not impressed with his selection. While he thought the combination of ingredients was a good idea, the execution did not live up to his expectations. “The flavors just did’t pop,” Two Face said. “There just wasn’t anything that stood out about it. The barbecue sauce was fine. The peppers were spicy. But it was a very undistinguished crust. The price was very reasonable, but I don’t think anything stood out to me. I think I would opt to go somewhere else for pizza.” Two Face gave the pizza a low 3 POWs.
Live Wire is predictable when it comes to Mexican food (she always orders nachos) and pizza. So it was no surprise at all that with her Italian roots (she bleeds marinara sauce and uses olive oil as perfume!) she would select a small Mediterranean ($7.99) signature pizza. The signature pizza is made with olive oil, mozzarella, cheddar, feta, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and green olives. Unlike Two Face, Live Wire thought the ingredients were fresh and worked well together. “It was a great combination,” she said. “The vegetables were cooked just right. The crust was crunchy but flaky, which I liked. I could eat it again tomorrow.” She also thought the price was very reasonable. “I’m going to pay $9 at Domino’s and $25 to deliver it,” she said. “This is way better.” Live Wire also gave Brick Oven 5 POWs.
I thought about trying their Little Italy pasta dish, which is unusual for me because I’m not a big pasta eater, but instead decided I wanted the chicken bacon ranch quesadillas ($10.99). The quesadillas come served in a flour tortilla filled with chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and ranch dressing topped with garlic butter and parmesan and romano cheese mix. That’s what the menu says anyway. I found the tortillas to be flaky and dry and would quibble with them and their description of them being “filled” with chicken. I thought the quesadillas were very tasty, but could use more chicken and bacon. I ate them all, but they forgot something that really, really ruined it for me. The quesadillas were supposed to come with a side of Ranch dressing to dip them in. Now, you tell me. How can they call it chicken bacon ranch quesadillas when there is no Ranch? That’s a huge no-no and I was pretty hacked off about it. From a purely taste perspective, I would say they deserved 4 POWs. But when you leave out a key ingredient, that knocks Brick Oven down to 3 POWs for me. Having said that, I don’t think it will deter me form eating there again. But if I do, I will dine-in so they don’t miss the Ranch.
4 POWs out of 5
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
