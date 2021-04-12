Everybody in Liberty, Texas knew who J.D. Lowe was back in the day. Now, the entire world will get to hear about the disabled World War II vet who has been immortalized in a song by a DeSoto County musician.
Brian Blake of Nesbit was named Memphis Songwriter Association’s 2021 Songwriter of the Year.
Blake’s song “Move on J.D.” was chosen from among eight finalists as the top song in the MSA’s annual Songwriter Showdown by a panel of judges from the music industry in Nashville and Memphis. The event was held April 8 at the Orpheum Theater’s Halloran Center for Performing Arts.
“It feels great,” Blake said. “There were some great performers and songwriters at the Songwriter Showdown. Just to even be in the finals and anything related to Memphis music is pretty awesome. And to win, it’s a high honor for me.”
“Move on J.D.” was inspired by an old photograph of a homeless World War II veteran named J.D. Lowe who lived in the small southeastern Texas town of Liberty, where Blake’s family has deep roots.
J.D. was disabled from a war-related injury and was known around town as a wanderer. Blake remembered seeing him around Liberty from time to time when he was a young boy, and after learning more about him he was inspired to write the song.
MSA president Mark Parsell said “Move on J.D.” is a moving tribute, and praised Blake’s songwriting abilities.
“Brian is a songwriter that keeps your attention and he does this with “Move on J.D.,”” Parsell said.
Blake said his family and friends in Liberty are already excited by the news, and he’s sure that J.D. would be honored as well.
“Wherever he is, I think he’s smiling down on this,” Blake said. “A lot of people back home are already contacting me about it, and I know Liberty itself is going to be proud when the word gets out.”
The top three contestants each received cash prizes and a recording session at a Memphis recording studio. The winners will also be the featured performers at a concert in Memphis later in the year at South Main Records.
Blake said he is anxious to get in to the studio and record “Move on J.D.” as part of an upcoming album that will feature songs inspired by his hometown.
“That’s definitely number one on my agenda,” Blake said. “And along with that song, I do have several others that will resonate with people. They’re all written. Right now I am trying to get connected with the right producer. I am actually hoping to record it in Texas.”
Fans of Blake will be able to see him at the Hernando Farmers Market on June 12.
