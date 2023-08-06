Brad Birkedahl has been bringing his unique rockabilly sound to clubs on Beale Street for over 20 years, delighting visitors with his take on hit songs by Elvis and other great rockabilly artists that made Memphis famous.
The Tacoma, Washington, native grew up listening to his parent’s Elvis records, and ever since learning his first chord - E - on the guitar, he knew that he wanted to entertain audiences just like his music idol Elvis did.
“My parents grew up in the 1950s and they played Elvis records,” Birkedahl said. “I distinctly remember my dad in the 1980s when I was six or seven playing the record “On Stage” which was recorded in 1970. I asked my dad, who is this guy? What did I know. So really, that started my lifelong love of everything Elvis. I liked him the minute I heard him.”
Birkedahl estimates that he knows about 300 Elvis songs. His favorite Elvis period though, is the 1970s, when Elvis was on tour almost nonstop.
“There is something to love in every era whether its 50s Elvis and the Sun songs, or his movie songs, or Las Vegas,” Birkedahl said. “But I especially love the 70s era when he was on tour. I mean, look at what he was up against and who was out touring back then. You had bands like Led Zeppelin. And there was Elvis. And he was still Elvis. He still had that magic aura about him that still enthralled audiences of all ages. There was that stigma at the time that Elvis was old people’s music. Yeah, he swiveled his hips. But he was a great singer and an amazing entertainer.”
Birkedahl channels his inner Elvis four nights a week at various club dates, but also mixes in songs from other great rockabilly artists from Sun like Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis, along with instrumentals from STAX Records, surf hits, and other rock ’n’ roll standards from the 1960s and 1970s.
“The great thing about playing on Beale is that everyone is from all over the place,” Birkedahl said. “They come from all over the United States and all over the world. And they come to here because of Elvis. They have such a great appreciation for his music. I love feeding off that energy. It is such an honor for me to be playing that music.”
For the second year in a row, Birkedahl will be playing a special tribute concert at Elvis’s favorite hangout spot. Birkedahl is bringing his regular band, a horn section, and a group of all female backup singers to The Circuit Playhouse, home of the former Memphian movie theater. Elvis used to rent the movie house in the 60s and 70s for all night movie showings with his friends. It was the only place where the rock ’n’ roll icon could relax in his hometown out of the view of the public.
“He would basically rent the entire theater just for him and his friends,” Birkedahl said. “He would drive from Graceland in Whitehaven to this theatre in midtown, enter from a side door in the alley, and then sit in the same spot toward the front of the theater and watch movies.”
Birkedahl said it is a real thrill to play a show in the theatre where Elvis used to hang out. And, he believes it’s the kind of show that Elvis would have loved When Elvis made his triumphant return to live performing in Las Vegas in 1969, he wanted a bigger sound backing him up. The Vegas shows featured a hand picked group of musicians called the TCB Band, an orchestra, and two backup vocal groups.
“It’s an hour and a half Elvis themed show,” Birkedahl said. “We have a horn section, female vocalists, and myself on guitar and vocals, and my regular band.”
Birkedahl said the band will be playing all of the big Elvis hits, and a few of his lesser known hits as well.
“We’ll do some rare movie songs like “Edge of Reality” and a lot of 1970s concert songs,” Birkedahl said.
For Birkedahl, just like Elvis, the big band show is a dream come true.
“For me, this is a passion project,” Birkedahl said. “We did the show last year and it went over really well. So they asked us to do it again this year. Hopefully we can do this every year during Elvis Week and make it even bigger and bigger.”
The Brad Birkedahl Band Special Elvis Tribute Concert will be held August 9 at 7 p.m. at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S Cooper, Memphis. Tickets are $35 and are available at https://playhouseonthesqaure.org or by calling (901) 726-4656.
