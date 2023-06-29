EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
There was a lot of excitement and buzz back in December 2021 when it was announced that Georgia Blue would be coming to Silo Square in Southaven. A lot of people in DeSoto County apparently know Georgia Blue from its Flowood location near Jackson.
I heard a lot about Georgia Blue’s menu which offers dishes like southern-style catfish, Po Boys, shrimp and grits, ribeyes, and even its own house bourbon, vodka and tequila. I guess I was just as anxious as everybody else to try the place. I’m all about trying new restaurants, especially when they are new to the area and aren’t part of a chain.
Well, the wait it finally over. Georgia Blue opened its doors last week. Normally when a new restaurant opens you can’t get near the place for the first month to two. So, we decided to make this a to-go pick-up edition of Dining Duo.
When I looked over the menu, I noticed that they have a Blue Plate special, which is basically a meat with two sides. I thought that might be a good introduction to Georgia Blue, so Live Wire and I decided to give it a try and see what all the hype is about.
The Blue Plate special choices on the day we tried the place were chicken spaghetti and country fried steak, and a choice of two sides. I knew which dish Live Wire was going to choose. Our little Italian group expert on pasta (and Philly cheese steak and patty melts) was looking forward to trying the chicken spaghetti. For sides, she wanted mac n’ cheese and fried okra. Unfortunately, they we’re out of mac ’n cheese, so she substituted that for some Sidewinder fries.
Sadly, the chicken spaghetti did not live up to her expectations. For one thing, it was heavy on the noodles and light on the chicken. You needed a magnifying glass to find any. “It was almost like there was no chicken in it at all,” Live Wire said. The sauce also threw her a curve. It tasted more like a rotel cheese dip than a spaghetti sauce. “It had celery and carrots in it, which I did not expect,” the super villain said. She found the fried okra to her liking, but was very disappointed with the Sidewinder fries. They were basically curly french fries minus any seasoning. Live Wire thought the fries were soggy, undercooked, and lacking in taste. Overall, she was underwhelmed with her Blue Plate. “I’m not that impressed,” she said. “It was decent. The price was decent for a plate lunch. It just didn’t stand out. I don’t think it was all that great.”
I love a good country fried steak. It was actually the very first “southern” style dish I ever ate when I first visited the South more than 20 years ago. The steak was a pretty good sized portion, was very tasty, and the fried batter had a nice light crunch to it. I ordered my steak with yellow gravy instead of white gravy, and thought it gave the steak a really good flavor. I call it yellow gray, but I guess the right description would be more like a “cream” gravy. I’m not sure what the secret ingredient is, but I suspect it was either some kind of pan drippings or maybe a chicken stock broth. Whatever it is, I liked it a lot.
For my sides, I chose two of my favorites - cabbage and greens. I probably should have picked something else because there isn’t a whole lot you can say about cabbage and greens. I should have tried their Southern-style grits or maybe rice and gravy or mashed potatoes. The greens had a smoky taste, just the way I like them. They weren’t drowned or watery either, but honestly, they tasted just like the ones I buy in a can at the store made by Glory Foods. The greens at Georgia Blue lacked a home cooking taste. They needed either some ham shanks or bacon to give it some flavor. And the cabbage, well, it was just that - boiled cabbage. I expected it to be nice and buttery tasting, but instead it was just plain ol’ boiled cabbage and no flavor to distinguish it.
I also have one other major complaint about the Blue Plate special lunch, and for me, it’s a biggie. The Blue Plate comes with a drink. I was left speechless when they handed me a drink in what looked like a small coffee cup, I kid you not. I expected at least a medium or large styrofoam to-go size cup. I mean, it was laughable!
Overall, we were not blown away at all by the Blue Plate special at Georgia Blue. Live Wire and I have had way better meat and threes. This wouldn’t even make my Top 5 list. It was good, but not great. For $13, the price is about what you would pay at those other places and the portions were just fine. I just don’t get a sense of home cooking at Georgia Blue.
Having said all that, I will go back to Georgia Blue and here’s why. I think Georgia Blue needs to be experienced more as a sit down dinner and less as a place for lunch. We did not get a chance to take in the decor and vibe of the place. Looking over the menu, I would love to come back and try their shrimp and grits, red beans and rice, and even a burger. And their turnip green bites on the appetizer menu definitely sound like something I need to try. I also learned that Georgia Blue makes its own bourbon, vodka, and tequila. I’m not much of a drinker, but it would be nice to go back with a group of friends and experience something else on the menu, listen to some music, with perhaps a cocktail or two.
We give Georgia Blue 3 and a half POWs.
