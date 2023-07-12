EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
A laundromat with hamburgers and ice cream? Now this I’ve got to see.
That’s exactly what we walked into when we decided to give Bites & Treats a try in the West End District in Southaven. I don’t usually find myself in that part of Southaven very often, but I’ve been seeing posts about this place a lot lately and was eager to check the place out. And boy, am I glad we did.
Bites & Things is easy to drive by and not even notice it’s there if you’re not looking for it. Located in the Carriage Hills Plaza Shopping Center, Bites & Things shares a space with Spin For Less Laundromat. I must say, I have never seen a burger and ice cream joint inside a laundromat, but it’s genius!
The menu is pretty simple. They serve up burgers and fries, chicken tenders, hot wings, Philly cheesesteak and Italian beef sandwiches, nachos, cheese fries, gyros, and a beef hot dog - pretty much what you would expect at a mom and pop greasy spoon. They also have a distinct Mexican flavor as well with tortas, burritos, street tacos, and quesadillas.
I was joined in this outing by my usual Rogues Gallery of Live Wire and Joker. Neither she nor I had been to Bites & Treats before, but some of our other Arkham inmates do their laundry there and have said the food “always smells good.”
I thought for sure Live Wire would sink her teeth into a Philly Cheesesteak, but she surprised me and instead ordered the 3-piece chicken tenders ($7.99). These weren’t your normal gas station or fast casual chicken tenders. The chicken was thinner and didn’t have as much fried batter breading as others. But don’t think for a minute that was a turnoff. Live Wire thought the chicken was nice and moist, and that the seasoning was flavorful. “They are thinner than I am used to,” Live Wire said. “But they have a really good seasoning. They come with a Ranch dipping sauce, but I didn’t have to dip them in any sauce. They already had a good flavor.”
She was also pleasantly surprised with the fries, which didn’t come with the tenders and had to be ordered a la carte. At first glance, they looked undercooked, that is, until you take a bite. “When I first opened the box they looked like they were greasy and not cooked very well. But when I tasted them, they were not. They were really good. They weren’t quite crisp, but they weren’t overcooked ether.”
Joker was looking forward to trying an Italian Beef sandwich, but regrettably, they were out of beef. But being a burger fan, it wasn’t a great sacrifice to substitute a burger to satisfy his lunchtime craving. After a bite or two, the Clown Prince of Crime said the burger was no joking matter. “It’s a darned good burger,” Joker said. “It has a good flavor to it. It’s not dried out and the toppings on it were just right.” As a matter of fact, Joker would go so far to say that it is one of the better burgers in DeSoto County. “It’s not as good as Tops, but it is a good burger,” he deadpanned. It’s exactly what you would expect a burger to be.”
Like Live Wire, he was also equally as ecstatic in his praise of the fries, which has an unfamiliar seasoning on them and sets them apart from others. He detected a sprinkle of lemon pepper on them. “I haven’t had fries this way before,” Joker said. “They were off the chart good. These fries definitely set the bar high.”
Joker also got a giggle out of seeing a burger joint located in a laundromat. He said it reminded him of Egor’s in the Garden District in New Orleans, which has a laundromat, pool hall, and a bar and grill. “It’s a one stop shop,” He said. “Best Bloody Mary I’ve ever had.”
I also ordered the burger and a side of fries, and agree with the online reviews that Bites & Treats serves up a really good tasting burger. These aren’t plump, juicy burger patties like you get at Huey’s, but they are nice oversized beef patties which have just the right amount of char on them. I wasn’t as enthusiastic about the fries as my super villain friends were. They are crinkle fries which aren’t my favorite, and I’m not a fan of lemon pepper seasoning. However, they tasted great with ketchup and I will give them props for being different. I do wish that they would include fries with a special instead of making you order them separate.
Bites & Things is a mom and pop operation with one person working the grill and one person working the front. It got busy and it took about 25 minutes to get our food, but it was worth the wait. And oh yeah, did I mention they have ice cream? You can get at least a dozen flavors of hard ice cream by the scoop, as well as soft serve and frozen yogurt. They also have a banana split and sundaes with a ton of yummy toppings to choose from. I see a return visit for ice cream in my future.
Overall, we give Bites & Things a super solid 4 POWs and can’t wait to go back for some ice cream.
4 out of 5 POWs
