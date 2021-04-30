Best friends can be appreciated for their presence in a person’s life. Be it a late night talk, running through a field without any clothes on or even a lick on the face, a best friend can offer great joy at times.
The DeSoto Arts Council in Hernando in partnership with the Hernando Animal Shelter is hosting an art exhibit that will put that joy on display, Saturday, May 1.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featured artist Terri Massey is showing what “My Best Friend” means to her.
Humans and pets alike are encouraged to attend the My Best Friend exhibit at 2465 Highway 51 south to help raise money and awareness for the shelter. DAC will raffle off one of Massey’s works to benefit the shelter. Animals currently housed at the shelter will be visiting during the exhibit for the chance to find their forever home.
Massey ventured into pet portraits during the past year while stuck at home due to COVID-19.
“In March of last year, I got really bored,” said Massey. “I put out a Facebook post, offering to paint whimsical pet portraits. I thought I might get a handful. To date I’ve painted over 100.”
Massey became more aware of the plight animals in shelters face through her sister’s involvement. Massey wanted to help.
“I started painting and donating to the animal shelters locally,” Massey continued. “I gave 100 percent for a year.”
Saturday’s show will display Massey’s work that was previously commissioned and will not be for sale.
“The arts council is inviting people with their pets,” said Massey. “There’s another artist, Ann Burton, who will be doing quick sketches.”
Massey hopes the fundraising exhibit will ease the burden of the Hernando Animal Shelter providing essential services to animals in need.
“A lot of these dogs and cats need to be spayed and neutered before they’re adopted,” Massey added. “Some of them come in with injuries, heartworms, and there’s just always a medical need. The pot for that is always too empty. Some of the money I've donated has gone to the Tate County Animal Shelter. It paid for the spay and neutering of 37 animals. That’s why I’m doing this.”
Massey is also expected to receive an artist’s scholarship on Saturday from the DeSoto Arts Council to expand her work. Massey regularly paints along side her own best friend, husband Mike excluded, with their pet dog Izzy.
“Delta dogs deserve love too,” Massey said.
