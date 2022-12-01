EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Tokyo House
3874 Goodman Road
Horn Lake
4 POWs
I’m always in the mood for Mexican food. But you don’t have twist my arm very hard to go out for Chinese food either. We’ve been to some good ones in DeSoto County, some bad ones, and some that were only meh.
We were trying to decide what we wanted for lunch this week and when I brought up Chinese food, the Clown Prince of Crime asked me ’have you ever tried that Japanese fusion place in Horn Lake down by Walmart?’ Horn Lake surprisingly has some pretty good places to eat out. I had never been to Tokyo House before and when I pulled up their menu to take a look, it wasn’t a hard sell. And if turned out to be a bust, I could always throw Joker back in solitary at Arkham Asylum.
The menu looked pretty good and it was super easy to order online. Joker raved about the steak teriyaki Bento Box ($12). I must admit, I was pretty impressed too so I decided to try the shrimp tempura Bento Box ($12.50). For those of you wondering what a Bento Box is, it’s the Japanese equivalent of a lunch box popular with blue collar workers. It’s a single portion home-packed lunch that usually comes with rice, meat or fish, and cooked vegetables. The meat was served with three pieces of Gyoza, which are fried dumplings, four pieces of California roll, which has cucumber, crab and avocado, or what passes for sushi in America, along with fried rice.
Live Wire went with an appetizer of six steamed Gyoza ($4.50). The dumplings were filled with chopped meat, usually pork, cabbage, and a mix of vegetables.
So with our selections made, off we sent Joker to go get take-out.
Joker wasn’t clowning around. The Bento Boxes at Tokyo House are very good. The steak was cooked to Joker’s liking and the vegetables were nice and crisp. The sushi also left no doubt that it was freshly made. “I’m not joking, that’s a lot of food,” the criminal said. “I think it is one of the best Bento Boxes around”
Live Wire was absolutely ecstatic with her choice. The dumplings were steamed to perfection and there was plenty of filling. “They tasted amazing,” the baddie said. “The sauce was really good. It had a definite spice to it.” She nodded her head in agreement that she would definitely go back to Tokyo House. “I would order from them again in a heartbeat,” Live Wire said. “In fact, I’d order from there again tonight if I could. I’ve had dumplings at other places, but they didn’t have as much filling.”
Although I was well satisfied with my choice, I can’t say it was the best Bento Box that I’ve ever had. The shrimp tempura was more like a skewer or a chopped and pressed fish stick like we used to eat in school. I’m used to the shrimp being thick and well battered with a crunch to them. The batter was a bit dry.
I thought the Gyozo dumplings were excellent. The California rolls were your standard California rolls that every sushi place has. I’m not big on California rolls anyway. I’ don’t like avocado or cucumber in my sushi. I much prefer mine with crab and a hunk of cream cheese. Still, I completely agree with Joker that the Bento Box at Tokyo House comes with a lot of food and fills you up. I thought that it was fresh and for $12.50, well worth the money. I would go back and try some other items on the menu.
We give Tokyo House a solid 4 out of 5 POWs.
