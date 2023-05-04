EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Bazar’s Bakery & Breakfast
210 E Commerce St
Hernando
4 POWs
We’re pulling a switcheroo this week and throwing you a curve ball. Instead of meeting for lunch, my usual assortment of Gotham baddies and I decided to do something different and meet for breakfast.
I love breakfast food, but I rarely eat breakfast. I know. I know. You shouldn’t skip breakfast. Don’t tell mom on me. Every once in a while I venture out to Cracker Barrel or IHOP, or even the gas station for some scrambled eggs and bacon or a biscuit with sausage gravy. But I’m a busy crime fighter on the go a lot and usually save my appetite for lunch.
I didn’t have to do much arm twisting to convince the gang to try breakfast at Bazar’s in Hernando. A few of the gang had eaten sandwiches and desserts from Bazar’s before, but not me. I’ve always wanted to try the place, and when I pulled their menu up online, I was immediately impressed by their breakfast. It sounded really, really good.
Live Wire ordered the gravy platter ($7.99) which comes with a large biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, two eggs cooked any way, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. The resident baddie got hers with scrambled eggs and sausage, and came away pleased with her choice. “It was really good,” she said. “The sausage was great. Everybody’s gravy is a little different. I like mine a little thicker, but it had a really good flavor.” The super villain added that the dish filled her up and that the price can’t be beat. She would definitely go back for breakfast.
Joker went light and decided to try the sausage balls ($5.99). The yellow cheddar and cream cheese sausage balls came with the option of adding a side of pepper jelly, which he couldn’t resist. “The pepper jelly was a really good complement,” he said. The Clown Prince of Crime thought the sausage was cooked just right and - no joke - very tasty and not greasy. “The taste was spot on,” the smiling villain said. “It was what you would expect from a good sausage ball.” He couldn’t help but laugh at the ridiculously low price for them either. “They were well worth the price,” he said. “I would go back and get some more.”
I was super excited to try the Bazar Bowl ($9.99). The combination of white cheddar grits, hash browns, and two scrambled eggs, comes layered in a bowl and smothered with sausage gravy along with a biscuit. It kind of reminded me of a KFC Bowl, which I also love. I didn’t grow up eating grits or sausage gravy, but I’ve since developed a love for both (especially shrimp and grits!) and this is one tasty breakfast combination. The biscuit was hard on top, but nice and fluffy inside, which was a big help soaking up the grits and gravy. And I agree with Live Wire and Joker. The portions were generous and the price was super reasonable. Next time I am in the mood for breakfast, I think I know where I will be going.
We give Bazar’s 4 POWs and if breakfast is any indication of the quality of the rest of the menu items, we will be back to try some of their lunch sandwiches.
4 out of 5 POWs
