Avellino’s
775 Goodman Road East (Southaven Commons)
Southaven
5 out of 5 POWs
I have never been a fan of Italian food other than pizza, that is. I don’t dislike Italian food. Know that I am in the minority on this, but it’s just not my first pick. You will never hear me say ‘oh how about Italian food tonight’ when deciding where to eat out.
So it was very out of character for me this week when I suggested the Dining Duo try Avellino’s. But boy, I got to tell you, am I ever glad that I did. It was probably one of the best lunch outings that we have had in Southaven in a long time.
I was joined this week by the monarch of the undersea realm of Atlantis and King of the Seven Seas, Aquaman. We started out with an order of toasted beef ravioli ($6.99) with marinara sauce. Had we paid better attention, we most likely would have ordered it with meat sauce. However, the marinara sauce had a very tomatoe-y taste and a sweetness to it that was very good. Aquaman thought the raviolis were a little overdone, but nothing wrong with the flavor.
For his main dish, my Justice League colleague ordered the homemade meatball pie pizza ($12). The pizza came made from scratch with sliced Italian meatballs - and a lot of them! “I am definitely a fan of this pizza,” Aquaman said. “The meatballs were good and tasted like a classic Italian meatball should. The sauce has a nice sweetness to it that works really well with the meatballs. I thought it had the right amount of everything on it.”
Since Aquaman beat me to the pizza, I decided to try some pasta. I’ve never really liked spaghetti. I’m okay with some lasagna. And I’m definitely not a linguine kind of guy either. So, after grilling my Italian food expert about what each pasts dish is, I decided to give the Tortellini Alfredo ($10.49) a try.
Don’t tell my Italian food loving friends, but I thought the Tortellini Alfredo was excellent. The tortellini pasta came stuffed with ground beef and covered with their own Alfredo sauce. The sauce had a delicious creamy and cheesy taste, and the pasta was nice and plump with beef. I used my two hunks of garlic bread to savor more of the sauce.
Overall, I was very impressed with Avellino’s. The inside is small and intimate. I liked the mafia movie posters on the wall too. In fact, if you had taken me there blindfolded and I didn’t already know that I was in Southaven, I would swear that Avellino’s was in the Little Italy section of Boston. It has the feel of an Italian restaurant that you would find on the corner in New York City that has been there forever and that your family has been eating at your whole life.
I have to concur with Aquaman when he remarked that “nothing I ate was bad.” That’s why we are giving Avellino’s the highest rating of 5 POWs. Although I’m not ready to give up my resistance to going out for Italian food, you can bet that I will be back to Avellino’s.
5 POWs.
