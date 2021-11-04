EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Dan McGuinness Pub
3964 Goodman Road
Southaven
5 POWs
There is something special about an Irish Pub. The minute you walk in to one you feel like you’re some place else, from the large wooden wrap around center bar to the high chair seating along the walls, Irish pubs have a unique vibe about them.
After studying the menu online, Aquaman and I decided it looked good and broke away for a late afternoon lunch in Olive Branch to try Dan McGuinness. We were both lured by the promise of corned beef, which you don’t find very often on many menus.
I’m not normally big on appetizers unless I am with a larger group or something strikes me as being so unique that I just have to give it a try, but since both our stomachs were growling, we decided we needed something right away to hold us until our main dishes arrived.
Aquaman went with the fried cheese cubes ($7.95), a mix of pepper jack and cheddar cheese cubes fried golden brown and served with honey mustard sauce. He also added a Yuengling beer to wash it down with.
My Justice League colleague wasn’t disappointed, and neither was I. We both loved the dipping sauce and were surprised to discover that the reddish colored sauce was actually honey mustard. Aside from a distinct sweetness to it, I would have thought it was some kind of chipotle dip or Ranch secret sauce.
“It’s the run of the mill fried cheese,” my Atlantean friend said. “But the dipping sauce was really good.”
I selected the pub rolls ($9.95), which are homemade egg rolls filled with Buffalo chicken, cabbage, and cheese served with Ranch dipping sauce.
The egg rolls were absolutely delicious, with a nice crisp and a not too hot Buffalo taste to them. I can’t say that I tasted the cabbage, but who cares. This was one unique combo that we devoured.
“I didn’t expect Buffalo chicken to work as an egg roll,” Aquaman said. “But it did.”
We were pretty full by the time our main courses arrived, but were looking forward to trying our choices. Aquaman was going to try their Corned Beef Reuben sandwich, but picked the Philly Cheese Steak ($11.95) instead. The sandwich is served with thin sliced ribeye with grilled onions, and melted white cheddar with a side of au jus.
“It was pretty darn good,” Aquaman said. “I liked the way they cooked the onions. It gave it a really good flavor. I feel like a lot of times other Philly Cheese sandwiches either over-do or under-do the onions. But this was good.”
I was absolutely delighted with my choice of the Corned Beef and Cabbage ($10.95). Normally, this is a dish that you find on the menu around St. Patrick’s Day. The corned beef was pulled like you would find on a pulled pork BBQ sandwich, and not a hunk of meat that can sometimes be too fatty. It was served on top of red and green boiled cabbage, which was delicious. As sides I chose mashed potatoes and gravy and steamed broccoli. The gravy and potatoes were both excellent, and the broccoli had a nice salty flavor to it just the way I like it.
Aquaman was right on with his assessment that “there was nothing on the table that I didn’t enjoy.” He added that he would definitely be back to try the Corned Beef, and I heartily concur that Dan McGuiness is worth a trip back. The service was excellent and the portions and prices are extremely generous.
We give it five very enthusiastic POWs.
5 out of 5 POWs
