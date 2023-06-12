EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
I was checking my Facebook last week when I came across several postings for a new place called “Angela’s Delights.” The business apparently started out as a catering business, but recently opened a brick and mortar bakery and restaurant in Southaven next to Avelino’s. I’m always on the lookout for new places to try, and this was the second time in a week on Facebook that I found somewhere new to try in DeSoto County.
Angela’s Delights has daily specials which include burgers, loaded baked potatoes, soul food Saturdays, and even breakfast. And yes, if you have a sweet tooth, the bakery has all kinds of sweets ranging from sugar free cookies to caramel cake. If you are planning on going there for lunch, you better check their Facebook page to see what’s on the menu.
We tried Angela’s Delights on a day when they had burgers and sandwiches. Normally, Harvey “Two Face” Dent is our in-house expert on Philly Cheesesteaks, but the super villain got away from us this week, so our other Philly lover, Live Wire, decided she would try Angela’s Philly cheesesteak sandwich combo ($12) with a side of fries. She was hooked from the very first bite. “This sandwich is so good,” she said. Livewire though the bread was nicely toasted and that the meat was tender and well seasoned. She asked for mayo and didn’t even end up putting any on her sandwich. Her only complaint - if you can call it one - is that she wished it had a little more cheese on it. The fries were also to her liking. She did said that they could have used just a little bit more time in the fryer, but she liked the flavor. “Somebody needs to show the people in the South how to cook french fries,” Live Wire said. “These needed just a little bit more time, but were really good.”
Joker decided to eat healthy on this outing. He ordered the grilled chicken wrap combo with chips ($12). There was no joking around with this sandwich. The Clown Price of Crime was tickled with the sandwiche’s freshness and taste. “It was good,” Joker said. “It was packed full of ingredients with lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, and Ranch. The chicken was finely chopped, well seasoned, and just plain tasty. It was well worth it.” He’s not a big chips guy though, and would have liked a pickle spear with it.
Whenever I see a good looking burger on the menu, you can bet I am going to try it. I ordered the double cheeseburger combo with fries ($10). The picture on Facebook already had me hooked, and I wasn’t disappointed when it came out of the kitchen. The hamburger patties were humongous - not thick - but on the large side, and they had a nice char flavor to it. The bun was perfectly toasted too. It was just a darn good, juicy burger that was made fresh. I also agree with Live Wire about the fries. I liked the seasoning. Now, that said, this is not my favorite burger by any means. But it is one heck of a delicious burger and you won’t be disappointed if you order it. And for $10, it’s a pretty good deal. I was also impressed with the presentation. All of the items were wrapped nicely in red and white checkered paper which gave it a nice touch.
Angela’s Delight’s turns out was worth all of the Facebook hype. The consensus of our little lunch group is that we will definitely be back. “It was a good lunch,” Joker said. Livewire agreed. “I would do it again,” she added.
We give Angela’s Delights a rock solid 4.5 POWs.
