EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Al’s Wings and Things
1389 Goodman Road W
Horn Lake
5 POWs
Anytime I see or hear about a restaurant that serves wings, you’ve got my attention. But when it has wings and “things” in the name, well, that’s even better because that means in addition to wings, they also will have other food items on the menu too, which are often just as good as the wings. So if you’re not in the mood for wings, then you can always order some “things.”
Al’s Wings and Things showed up in my Facebook feed not too long ago and I took a picture of the menu to remind me to give it a try. I gotta be honest though. Whenever I see a Goodman Road address, I always cringe because I know that means one thing. Traffic.
This time though, it was a Horn Lake address, which, if you know Bullfrog Corner, is only slightly less traffick-y than the main drag through Southaven and Olive Branch. But I have a soft spot for Horn Lake. There are some pretty good non-chain places to eat there, so I always like it when I get to venture out that way.
When I looked over the menu, I was immediately intrigued by Al’s Famous Buffalo Egg Rolls. I love egg rolls, especially the southwestern egg rolls that are popular at a lot of fast casual restaurants these days. Al’s has some pretty delicious sounding flavors to choose from which proved too irresistible not to try them.
I surprised Joker and Live Wire at Arkham Asylum and brought them four different egg roll combos to try. I ordered a buffalo flavored one, one chicken Philly, one cheeseburger, and one steak egg roll.
The verdict was swift and unanimous. “They’re good and flavorful,” my clown faced nemesis said. “No joke, all of them were really good.” Live Wire sampled the buffalo and cheeseburger egg rolls and was equally impressed. “They were both delicious,” Live Wire said. “The hamburger one was really good, but the buffalo chicken was my favorite. It had just enough “hot” to it and the chicken was nice and tender. They also weren’t overcooked.”
Joker liked the cheeseburger egg roll the best, but the chicken Philly was a close second. “This will be a place I visit again.”
I have to agree with the super villains. My personal favorite was the cheeseburger egg roll as well, which I thought had an awesome taste. My least favorite was the chicken Philly, which was still very tasty. I just thought it was a bit too peppery for my taste buds.
At four dollars apiece, the egg rolls aren’t cheap, but they are sooooo good. You could actually make a meal out of them. We would definitely recommend them as an appetizer to go along with the other “things” on the menu.
And speaking of “things,” if egg rolls aren’t to your liking, Al’s also offers Alfredo pasta, fish-shrimp-chicken baskets, burgers, salads, and sandwiches. I know one thing, all three of us will definitely be back to try more “things” at Al’s.
5 out of 5 POWs
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.