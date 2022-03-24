DeSoto County Grant Administrator Shelia Garrett, along with Community Resource Director Christie Barclay, petitioned approval from the Board of Supervisors to apply for an AARP Community Challenge Grant for Seniors over 50.
The grant funds quick-action projects aimed at helping communities become more livable for people of all ages. Applications are accepted for projects to improve public spaces, housing, transportation and civic engagement; support diversity, equity and inclusion; build engagement for programs under new federal laws; and pursue innovative ideas that support people age 50 or older.
Barclay and Garrett spoke to supervisors on what their proposed project would entail and the use of the $10,000 grant.
“We created a resource kit or bag in which AARP would pay for the professional printing of it. So that would not be our cost,” Barclay said. “There would be a magnet with important numbers, items in a (reusable shopping) tote bag we could distribute at farmers markets, senior centers and to our constituents. Fifty to fifty-nine year olds, in the latest census, are the fastest growing population group in DeSoto County.”
Supervisor Mark Gardner asked if the kits could be used at the annual senior expo usually held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven.
“The expo is usually in September,” Barclay said. “You have to use the money by the end of November. We’ll have it ready, as soon as we can get the grant we can purchase those items. They would have our logo on it.”
AARP considers the age of senior citizens starting at age 50, according to Barclay.
Supervisor Jessie Medlin asked about the county’s current senior guide and if it would be affected. The DeSoto County Senior Resource Guide, created by DeSoto County’s Community Resource Department, provides a comprehensive list of health and wellness services; hospitals, hospice and rehabilitation facilities; medical and non-medical care; parks and greenways; senior centers and fitness programs; housing, transportation and meal delivery; and veteran services. The guide also features AARP membership information and offerings.
Barclay said the grant would pay for printing of the county’s senior resource guide, magnets and reusable shopping bags.
“This (grant) would help get it professionally printed,” Barclay said. “As opposed to me printing it, using our ink.”
The supervisors voted and approved the grant application.
AARP will publicly announce the grant award recipients on June 29. Grantees must meet select criteria to be awarded. In addition to the criteria provided, AARP will also evaluate each project based on its consistency with the AARP mission to serve the needs of people aged 50-plus.
