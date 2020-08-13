A worship service to support healthcare workers was held outside of Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto on Tuesday evening. The service, which was put on by GatHER Leadership and Worship Teams, Brown Missionary Baptist Church, THOI Churches and the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, included prayer, worship and presenting encouraging signs for those working at the hospital through a pandemic. 

DSCF0347.jpg
DSCF0231.jpg
DSCF0215.jpg
DSCF0312.jpg
DSCF0153.jpg
DSCF0389.jpg
DSCF0267.jpg

