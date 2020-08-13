A worship service to support healthcare workers was held outside of Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto on Tuesday evening. The service, which was put on by GatHER Leadership and Worship Teams, Brown Missionary Baptist Church, THOI Churches and the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, included prayer, worship and presenting encouraging signs for those working at the hospital through a pandemic.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Ultimate Gifts finds a new start in moving to Silo Square
- A worship service to support
- Season details emerge for SEC football teams
- Are DeSoto County businesses following the mask mandate?
- Teachers and students stay busy amid delays
- Covid-19 in Mississippi: MSDH reports 612 new cases, 22 deaths on Thursday
- The county coroner says fear, not COVID-19, is causing a surge in deaths. Experts disagree.
- COVID Update: Hospital bed count holds, county case numbers continue to rise
Most Popular
Articles
- The closing of Coleman’s means the end of an era, not just a restaurant
- Covid-19 in Mississippi: MSDH reports 612 new cases, 22 deaths on Thursday
- COVID Update: Two available ICU beds remain in DeSoto County
- Are DeSoto County businesses following the mask mandate?
- The county coroner says fear, not COVID-19, is causing a surge in deaths. Experts disagree.
- Parents face hard days and hard choices in distance learning
- COVID Update: Hospital bed count holds, county case numbers continue to rise
- Hospital beds dwindle as case numbers continue to rise in DeSoto County
- Ultimate Gifts finds a new start in moving to Silo Square
- DeSoto County Schools delays start date one week
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.