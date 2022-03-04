Grandma Lula Hampton taught Allisha LaRain Dixon very well and thorough when it came to baking and making sweet Southern treats.
Family, fellowship, and faith formed a trifecta of inspiration for Dixon to carry forward a life-long passion for sharing classic desserts in many forms.
Her family legacy is that of engaging with people meekly and through food.
“My mother is a retired math teacher and my father was a captain at the Mississippi Department of Corrections,” said the 30-year-old. “My grandmother worked in the cafeteria of my local school growing up. She made everything from scratch, so that’s how I learned to bake, from my grandmother.”
Grandma Lula worked in Sunflower, Mississippi in Sunflower County in the Mississippi Delta.
“I started baking with my grandmother as a kid and when I got older then things sort of progressed,” Dixon said, who currently works as a school administrator. “I had to find something to do with a lot of my time for self-care purposes. My grandmother started showing me some of her older recipes. I consider my mom new school (cooking) and my grandma old school (cooking).”
Dixon relies on mom and grandmother in different ways in regards to baking. Peach Pie? Call Grandma Lula. New recipe for cream cheese pound cake? Call mom.
“I can cook but I prefer to bake. That’s just my self care,” Dixon said. “Any recipe anyone shows me, I can pretty much try my hardest to bake it.”
Grandma Lula will be 90 years old this year. Dixon says her grandma still cooks and cleans at home while maintaining her independence. While she was the initial spark for Dixon’s passion for baking, she maintained a high standard of quality.
“I can’t cook anything right according to my grandmother’s standards,” Dixon said while laughing. “I can bake my best cake and she’ll put her hand on it, press on it, and say ‘It’s too dense.’ She’s a really hard critic. Things that I’ve tried my best to do, that way she does it, she could do it ten times and get the same results. I have to stick to the original way she showed me. It keeps me aspiring, work harder to better my craft.”
In Dixon’s world, baking allows a person to share a message. Whether it’s condolences for a funeral, congratulations for a wedding or just to share a time-honored recipe with friends and loved ones, food speaks.
“The man I married, my husband, Travis Dixon, my dad, even my mom are all very quiet,” Dixon said. “Me liking to bake allows me to still be quiet but show myself in a big way. I can still go into a room, be quiet, but my work will speak for itself. Where I’m from, if someone passes, there’s a wedding, someone may be ill, people don’t give money as fast. They go and do things for you, they bake for you. They’ll come and cook you a whole dinner. That’s just our way of giving back and showing, ‘Hey, we support you. We care.’ Me, growing up in a house full of people who love to cook shows that were caring for someone. It just naturally comes with the territory, so I just like baking.”
Dixon sought starting her own business as a way to honor her mom’s ambition of having a restaurant. Dixon’s mom expressed some time ago a dream of opening up her own restaurant. Dixon now feels she’s partially living out her mom’s dream through her own business.
“My mom has had that talent, she used to design cakes,” said Dixon. “She may go and pick up another hobby. She draws, she’s very artistic. I feel like I’m following in her footsteps.”
One of Dixon’s famous baked treats comes from an infamous southern staple, Grandma Lula’s banana pudding.
“Back home, my grandmother is famously known for her banana pudding,” Dixon said. “I can remember growing up and everybody wanted to try her banana pudding. We’re a big Christian family and we did a lot of activities at our church. My grandmother is our head usher and I’m a Sunday school teacher. Whenever we do something with food, and my mom would work an event, people would always want to know who cooked the banana pudding. It just became a staple, so I always try to take her recipes and make them into something different. Her recipe for banana pudding,I put in a cookie, cupcake, sheet cake, round cake, cheesecake that has the Nilla wafers in it. She’s my inspiration for the whole banana pudding theme.
The most popular item, back home, is caramel cake, made from scratch in a cast iron skillet.
“You have to stand there and stir it over and over. You can not let it burn. If you let it burn with one spot you have to throw the whole thing away,” Dixon explained. “It’s so time consuming, but so worth it. Last Christmas, I probably sold twenty caramel cakes in a week. That’s what people wanted.”
Dixon lives in Olive Branch and is focused on selling in Olive Branch. She still wants to branch out by attending other events.
“I hope one day that I can possibly open my own bakery,” Dixon said. “That is one of my dreams. I want people to be able to experience my grandmother on a totally different scale. People can try those Southern classics. Have you ever heard of a jelly cake? It’s a specific type of jelly and people really love it and you wrap it around the cake. It is the best thing since sliced bread.”
Dixon wants people to try buttermilk pies, banana pudding, real caramel cake that is cooked in a cast iron skillet, all things southern.
“I really love the town of Olive Branch, I love the culture, I love the family-focus, the family-oriented vibe,” Dixon said. “My neighborhood is very kid friendly, very pet friendly, very family-friendly, I want to keep that vibe going. Whatever the good Lord brings me with my own bakery, I hope that I can share that same family culture with people who try my food.”
Until those doors open for a new bakery, Dixon will continue her current business model of attending fairs, festivals and public events to increase her brand awareness.
“We’re hoping to attend the A'fair in Hernando this year,” Dixon said. “If everything goes well I'll be there.”
Dixon can be reached on social media. Her Facebook page is LaRain’s Treats or call 662-207-9052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.