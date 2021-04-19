Over 300 craft beer fans turned out this weekend for Brewfest 2021 held at Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch.
Owner Derric Curran said beer enthusiasts had over 100 different local, regional and national beers to choose from.
“We have 123 different varieties of beer and about 52 different breweries represented,” Curran said.
Curran said Brewfest, which is now in its fourth year, is a good way for people to try something new and bond with people over a glass of beer.
For $40, festival-goers received five tasting souvenir glasses and could taste as many of the beers as they wanted, while at the same time enjoying a party-like atmosphere with live music and food.
“It’s a community thing,” Curran said. “People love to get together and have a beer together. And it’s good beer. But really the best part is you can be standing in line and somebody in front of you is getting a different beer and you’re going to start a conversation about it. And the next thing you know you’re having a drink with a stranger. There is a nice common bond.”
Curran was a long-time news photographer with Fox 13 before deciding to open a venue for craft beers four years ago. With the rising popularity of craft beer, Curran said people in north Mississippi now have a place where they can come and drink craft beer without having to go to Memphis.
“There wasn’t a place in Olive Branch, let alone DeSoto County, for a good craft beer,” Curran said.
He keeps 30 different beers on hand and describes Mississippi Ale House as a cross between Flying Saucer Draught Emporium and Railgarten in Memphis.
“It’s like Flying saucer and Railgarten had a baby,” Curran said. “And here we are.”
Curran also debuted his own craft beer this week called Mississippi Ale House Wheat Eater. The beer is brewed next door at Backwater, Mississippi’s first and only hard cider company.
“I am super excited about it,” Curran said. “We’ve had some made for us before. But this is our first in-house. It’s a pale ale made with wheat. It almost came out a Hefeweizen. It has a little banana flavor to it.”
Curran said that’s the best part of craft beer - the endless flavors.
“You can go from something hoppy to something sweet to a stout,” Curran said.
And being a foodie, Curran said customers can also pair their selections with some good food right next door.
“OB Pizza is next door, and Side Street Burgers is on the other side of me,” Curran said. “Why would you go somewhere else?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.