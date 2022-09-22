The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS.
This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd” Perry.
Other acts include Ole Miss professors Adam Gussow, Ricky Burkhead, Wendy Garrison, Steve Brewer and Alan Gross. Also performing is Duwayne Burnside, Cadillac Funk, The Great “Effie Burt”, Lady Trucker, Trent Ayers, Lightnin Malcolm, and Davis Coen. Full line-up details can be found on the Oxford Blues Festival website (www.oxfordbluesfest.com) and their Facebook page.
“North Mississippi has a really rich blues heritage, but it doesn’t get as
much attention as Chicago or the Mississippi Delta,” festival producer
Darryl Parker said. “This festival is a great way to bring attention to
the North Mississippi music scene. Good music, fun with family and
friends. It’s a reason to celebrate.”
The mission of the Oxford Blues Festival is to preserve, protect and promote
blues music and culture. The festival offers education, community events and
workshops throughout the year, culminating with the production of an outdoor
festival uniting our diverse citizenry in a celebration of American
blues-based music.
All three days of the festival are at Harrison’s, 1810 Harrison Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655. The festival will kick off on Thursday, Oct 6th, opening with by Jim Milucky, Jesse Cotton Stone, “The Great” Effie Burt, Lady Trucker, and Davis Coen and the Downstream Drifters. Friday’s music begins at 4:30 pm, and on Saturday, the 8th, music begins at 2:00pm pm and runs until 10:00 pm!
In addition to the music, there will be several “Blues Food Walking Tours” on Friday of the festival. Satisfy your stomach and quench your thirst for knowledge. – Discover Oxford’s unique history and culture. Learn about the food of the blues and connect with Oxford’s vibrant culinary scene. All food tastings (enough for a satisfying lunch) are included in the price. On Saturday morning starting at 10am at Moe’s BBQ there is a Blues Harmonica Workshop for beginners and others. This workshop is lead by official Hohner endorser, ADAM GUSSOW. $20.00 Suggested donation. Also on Saturday after the festival from 11pm until, the music continues with a free “After Party Jam Session” at Moes’s BBQ downstairs in the penny bar. Bring your own instrument and sit in and jam with real musicians.
For additional information and ticketing information, visit www.OxfordBluesFest.com or you may contact the festival directly at: info@oxfordbluesfest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.