10th Inning Bar & Grill
5960 Getwell Road
Southaven
4 1/2 POWs
Some restaurants are just consistently good. That has been the case the few times that I have been to 10th Inning Bar & Grille in Southaven. So when I found myself in the area this week, it wasn’t a hard sell to our little dining group to get them to agree to have lunch there. All three of us have been to 10th Inning before, but never together for lunch.
Live Wire is normally the “Queen of the patty melt.” Every time we go out to lunch, if there is a patty melt on the menu, she’s going to order one. This time though, the baddie ordered a pimento cheese sandwich instead ($9) and a side of french fries ($4). The super villain was under the weather the day that we went to 10th Inning, but even in her weakened condition, she thoroughly enjoyed the sandwich. “It was delicious,” she said. “Even sick, I could still taste it.” The bread was perfectly toasted and the tomato and lettuce toppings were also nice and fresh. But it was the hand cut french fries that really energized her taste buds. “They were nicely salted and cooked just right,” the super villain said. And for $13, Live Wire thought it was priced reasonable and well worth it for the quality. “I would pay eight or nine dollars at McDonald’s, and the fries are way better here than McDonald’s,” she said. “I think it was worth it.”
If Live Wire is the Queen of the patty melt, then The Joker is hands down our fried bologna sandwich expert. The Clown Prince of Crime has eaten his fair share of fried bologna sandwiches up and down the Mississippi Delta and all across North Mississippi. The fried bologna sandwich ($9) at 10th Inning is definitely in his top three in the whole state. “It’s great,” Joker said. “The sandwich was so big I could hardly get my mouth around it.” The bologna slice was nice and thick and blackened perfectly on both sides and not over-done. He thought the barbecue sauce was a nice compliment. It was the right combination of smoky and sweet. “No joke, this is one of the best fried bologna sandwiches I’ve ever had,” he said. “It was blackened on both sides just like a fried bologna sandwich is supposed to be.” Joker was also left grinning from ear to ear after tasting the fries. “These are some of the best fries I have ever had as well,” he said. “They were cooked just right. I’d rather spend $13 here on lunch than at McDonald’s.”
It had been well over a year since I last ate at 10th Inning, but something I ordered there the last time was so unique and so tasty that it has stuck with me in the back of my mind and I have been wanting to go back there for some time to try it again. I am speaking about their Captain Crunch Chicken ($14). I love chicken tenders, but I don’t think I have ever seen chicken tenders on any menu anywhere that were battered and breaded with Captain Crunch cereal. Captain Crunch was my favorite cereal growing up - well, make that Captain Crunch with Crunchberries. These aren’t your normal plump and juicy fried and breaded chicken tenders that you get at most restaurants. The four tenders are flat and the Captain Crunch breading gave them both a sweet and salty taste that sets them apart from any other chicken tenders. I ordered mine with some Ranch sauce and they were as good as I remembered them being. And I am in total agreement that the hand cut fries are great. Those are my favorite kind of fries and these did not disappoint.
If you are looking for a nice place to eat a leisurely lunch with good food and reasonable prices, you can’t go wrong with 10th Inning Bar & Grill. We give it 4 1/2 POWs and absolutely will be back.
