JUNE 4, 1964 — NOVEMBER 11, 2019
Larry Kenneth Bunyard Jr., age 55 of Yorkville, Tennessee; formerly of Southaven, passed away from this life on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home. Graveside services for Larry Kenneth Bunyard Jr. will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Yorkville Cemetery with burial to immediately follow. He was born June 4, 1964 in Iuka; son of the late Larry Bunyard Sr. and Corinthia Edwina (Skeen) Blailock. He is survived by mother, Edwina Blailock; three children, Ashley Marie Reed (Kasey), Kenneth Cody Bunyard (Jessica), Kevin Daniel Bunyard; three sisters, Candy Moffatt, Connie Sansing, Amy Powell; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by father, Larry Bunyard Sr.; and brother, Bill Bunyard. Visitation with the family of Larry Kenneth Bunyard Jr. will be Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Karnes & Son Funeral Home Rutherford Chapel. Karnes & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry Kenneth Bunyard Jr.
