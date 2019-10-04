HERNANDO
Joseph Poppenheimer, of Hernando, passed away peacefully in his beloved home on Sept. 26, 2019. Joe was born on Aug. 27, 1938 in Memphis to Lester and Inez (Wilson) Poppenheimer. A graduate of Whitehaven High School, Rhodes College, and University of Mississippi School of Law, he practiced law for many years, but his true love was commercial real estate, especially when he was able to plan and build the buildings himself. Joe was known throughout the area for his large, elaborate, holiday yard displays, which have been enjoyed by generations of families from near and far. He could often be found fishing from his pier, watching the grandkids swim or fish, or sitting outside with his dogs Audrey and Kiki, enjoying his “paradise,” filled with his plants and birdfeeders, and the lake he loved so much. Born to a family of antique dealers, he was a collector of so many things, and loved to be out and about looking for deals and “treasures.” Joe was predeceased by his wife of 42 years Barbara Neeley Poppenheimer, his parents, brother Lester “Snook” Poppenheimer, son Brian Crow, and grandson Paul Joseph Carroll. He is survived by daughters: Carolyn (Harold) Mears, Beth Carroll, Patty (Tony) Caligaris and Jill (Mike) Johnson; grandchildren: Colton Mears, Jennifer Burnell, Jessica (Murphy) Kidd, Sherri (Shawn) McKinney, Kelley and John (Samantha) Carroll, Alyssa and Nic Caligaris, and Quinn, Caden, Kyan, Callie, and Carys Johnson; great-grandchildren: Eli, Mabry, June, Max, Tempy, Seth, Walker, and Weston; good friend Carol Lanning; longtime, loyal employees and caregivers: Junior, Charles, Barry, and Henry; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. All services were held at Hernando Funeral Home, 2285 Highway 51 South, Hernando. Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 30, from 5-7 p.m. and funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., officiated by Eric Taylor. Interment at Hernando Memorial Cemetery following the service.
