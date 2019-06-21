Hernando
“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.” John Charles Jones, 60, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Bennie Charles Jones and mother Lienda Thompson Jones; sister Helen Elizabeth Jones. He leaves sisters, Delta Suzanne Jones of Naples, Florida, Wanda Jones of Longview, Texas; daughter, Jenny McDaniel, of Diana, Texas; nieces Ferrol Thomas of Nashville, Tennessee; Julie E. Hale of Denver, Colorado; mother-in-law Gwyn Bazzell of Longview, Texas; granddaughters, Kayla Thompson of Tyler, Texas, Kayci Hines of Longview, Texas; grandson Ryan McDaniel of Diana, Texas. There will be a private funeral. The family asks that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital in Memphis.
