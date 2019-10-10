Horn Lake
Joe Neal Moore, 48, passed away Oct. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 25, 1970 in Memphis, Tennessee to Betty Jo Moore and Howard Neal Moore. Joe attended Horn Lake High School and was the owner of Joe’s Carpet Cleaning. He is survived by his wife, Karen Johnson Moore; children, George Neal Moore (Sarah), Tanner Joe Moore (Marissa); mother, Betty Jo Samples Moore; sister, Pam Gaines (Robert); niece, Emma Gaines; nephew, Brock Gaines and grandchildren, Lindsay, Mackenzie, Autumn Grace and Lucy. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Howard Neal Moore; daughter, Morgan Manuel-Smith and grandparents, Gladys and Norman Moore and Roy and Avis Samples. The family received friends, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. and service was 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hernando Funeral Home. Interment followed at 3 p.m. in New Hope Church Cemetery, 3901 New Hope Road, Michie, Tennessee 38357.
