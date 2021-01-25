You nominated them, and now it's up to you to see who will make our list for DeSoto's Best 2020.
Voting will open Monday for readers to pick their favorite local business, professional and medical service, restaurants, community leaders and many more.
DeSoto Times-Tribune Office Manager Kim Isaac said readers nominated a wide range of choices this year, and that voting for your favorites is a great way to show your support for the local economy and to highlight the many wonderful businesses in DeSoto County.
"We encourage you to visit our website and let us know who you think is the best of the best in DeSoto County," Isaac said. "It's your chance to recognize good service and the many businesses that make our community so unique and special."
Voting opens on Feb. 1 and will run through Feb. 15. To vote visit www.desototimes.com.
Readers can vote once per day for their favorites. Awards will be given for first, second and third place.
Winners will be announced in March in the DeSoto's Best magazine.
