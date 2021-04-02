A former Walmart building on Stateline Road owned by the city of Southaven has been sold and will soon be home to an indoor boat and RV storage center.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the sale at the March 23 board of aldermen special meeting.
The building, which is located at 385 Stateline Road, was home to Walmart and Heartland Church, and is currently being used by HeartLand Hands Food Pantry and US National Guard Armory.
Musselwhite said the building has been for sale for a number of years and is an exciting development in the city’s efforts to revitalize the West End District.
“It’s been many years since we’ve had a business in there,” Musselwhite said. “This is something that is going to be beneficial for the revitalization of the original business district.”
Musselwhite said the as yet announced business plans to renovate the building and the parking lot.
“It will be exciting to see another building in Southaven renovated,” Musselwhite said.
The sale will save the city about $100,000 in maintenance costs.
Musselwhite also told the board that the old Taco Bell building on Stateline had been torn down and that a new restaurant is expected to be built on that site.
“It’s been demolished and a well-known restaurant will be adding a brand new building there,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite added that revitalization of the West End District is slowly making good progress and noted other past improvements that have been made such as the renovation of Tops Bar-B-Q Stateline, Dixie Queen, Waste Pro, a strip center at Millbranch and Stateline, and the former 84 Lumber Company building.
“Those are pieces of a much larger project to revitalize our original business district,” Musselwhite said. “It has been one of my highest priorities.” The city offers a number of incentives to businesses looking to build or renovate an existing building in the West End District including a 7-year tax exemption of city ad valorum taxes, and the waiving of business license fees, building permit fees, and water and sewer tap fees.
The West End District is the “original” business district in Southaven and runs from Stateline Road east from Hwy. 51 to Airways Blvd. and Hwy. 51 south to Dorchester Dr.
Musselwhite said while the incentives are controversial to some and traffic counts may be higher in the southeast part of the city where most new development is taking place, he has to take care of all parts of the city.
“I am excited that people are taking us up on those incentives and it is gradually helping us revitalize that business district,” Musselwhite said. “Revitalization is not something that is going to happen overnight. It’s a very lengthy process. But we have done things to incentivize and things are moving in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.