House Concurrent Resolution No. 47

Voters will have the option to remove a Jim Crow-era provision from the state Constitution that makes Mississippi the only state in the nation where a candidate for statewide office can win the popular vote, but still not be elected.

The provision, adopted in the Mississippi State Constitution in 1890, requires the winning candidate for statewide offices to receive both the popular vote and the most majority of the 122 House districts. If that criteria is not met, the election is decided by the Legislature.

It has only come into play in three elections in state history, the most recent being the 1999 gubernatorial election of Ronnie Musgrove.