Southaven Alderman Charlie Hoots announced today he is opposed to the new Mississippi car tag design that removes the words “In God We Trust”.
Hoots said, “My ward, state district 20, and our state as a whole are made up of mostly God fearing, God trusting Mississippians who should be allowed to continue to express their faith on the vehicles they drive, and on the tags their hard earn dollars fund”
Hoots continued, “In understanding that a small minority may seek to have a tag without this language that an option should be offered to them, just as offered in neighboring Tennessee. Far too often, we hear we should silence our beliefs to appease others. This must end, and restoring the language that honors our God on our vehicles is a great issue to start taking our voices back with. “
Hoots shared he is glad to see the brown design retired, though, and congratulates the winner of the new design that highlights our beautiful magnolia.
The Dept of Revenue changes tag designs every four years- 2019 was the first year they included the language "In God We Trust".
Hoots vowed that addressing this issue and ensuring In God We Trust is restored will be his first action if elected
The two-term Southaven Alderman is running for the new house district 20, which includes Southaven and Olive Branch in the north part of DeSoto County.
The Republican Primary election is August 8th, 2023.
