Alderman Charlie Hoots (Ward 2) announced today his candidacy for the newly drawn
House District 20 position. As an incumbent alderman, businessman and co-founder, with the rank of
Major, of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit, Hoots offers unparalleled experience and
is uniquely qualified to represent his district in Jackson.
Charlie Hoots worked for over three decades as a photojournalist in Memphis news (WREG). He serves
as the Executive Director for the Mississippi State Parks Foundation, a statewide non-profit where he
works with businesses and legislators throughout the state to raise money to help restore the Mississippi
State Parks.
Hoots has also spearheaded various community service organizations including founding the Colonial
Hills neighborhood watch which he still coordinates. Through this service Hoots has become known as
the “go to guy” to solve problems for Southaven, the city he has lived in for over four decades. He feels
that is why he has been successfully elected, and re-elected, to represent Southaven.
As Alderman Charlie has performed for Ward 2 and Southaven through delivering millions of dollars in
investments in infrastructure, increasing police and fire budgets to add additional personnel and locations
to enhance public safety, and economic development through tax incentives to businesses.
Charlie Hoots said, “As Alderman- my record speaks for itself: it shows I’ve effectively led on the issues -
particularly in ensuring my Ward received our share of resources. It shows I’ve held true to the values we
share. Unfortunately, we don’t have that in Jackson right now and we must change that. As your voice in
Jackson, I’ll take the same fight and dedication that I’ve used at city hall to the state Capitol and yield the
same results. DeSoto county can remain the best place in Mississippi to live, work and raise a family but
we need an effective leader to make it happen.”
The newly drawn House District 20 runs on the west from the Southaven Colonial Hills neighborhood
along the state line into Olive Branch to Hwy 78, and down to Church Road and Hwy 305.
It includes Carriage Hills, Greenbrook North, Ansley Park, Summerwood, Country Place, Eastover and
The Cherokee Valley subdivisions.
The election will be decided in The Republican Primary is August 8, 2023, as there is no Democrat
challenger in the General Election.
