DeSoto County Supervisor Michael Lee holds a double-digit lead over retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Colonel Thomas Tuggle in the race for Sheriff, according to a poll released this week.
Thirty-one percent of likely Republican primary voters who were polled said they would vote for Lee over Tuggle, who garnered 15 percent support.
The poll was conducted by Cygnal on February 9-10 and sampled 301 likely Republican primary voters.
The results showed that Lee has increased his lead by 16 percentage points compared to an earlier poll which showed voters preferred Lee over Tuggle by 11 percent - 24 percent to 13 percent.
Lee polled strongest among voters over the age of 55 where he leads by 18 percent.
Lee said he was very pleased with the polling results which confirms his support is growing.
“It shows that we are moving in the right direction,” Lee said. “I have worked very hard since I first announced that I was running for Sheriff of DeSoto County. We want to reach our core voters and the people who are going to put us in office, and that’s what we are doing.”
Additional findings show that since July, Michael Lee’s name recognition has increased from 41 percent in July to 50 percent when the poll was taken, while Tuggle’s stayed flat at 26 percent. Lee’s is seen favorably by voters 42 percent to only 6 percent who see him unfavorably, a net of 34 points.
“People know me,” Lee said. “I have been county supervisor for the past nine years in the largest and fastest growing district in DeSoto County. And they are happy and pleased with the job I have done. They know my qualifications. Thomas is a good man, but the qualifications are not the same type of qualifications I have. I have been in that sheriff’s department. I know that department. I know what it is going to take to operate the sheriff’s for the citizens of this county and am the only candidate who can say that.”
Tuggle said he is out meeting voters every day and that momentum is growing for his campaign.
“My opponent started his campaign a year before me,” Tuggle said. “But at the end of the year, I had more money in my campaign. So I am optimistic that we will be in first place in the only poll that matters, and that is August 8. My team has been very frugal and we have a very solid plan for victory.”
As of the Jan. 31 campaign finance report, Lee raised $212,935 compared to Tuggle who raised $114,196.
Tuggle said voters are telling him that they want a sheriff with experience to fight crime.
“DeSoto County residents want a choice as sheriff and I am that choice,” Tuggle said. “I am a Marine combat veteran. I graduated at the top of my class at the FBI National Academy. Only one percent of law enforcement executives every get selected to go there. For someone from DeSoto County to graduate as president is unprecedented. In 85 years since the program has existed, I am the only one from Mississippi who has graduated as president. I also served as Executive Officer of the Department of Safety under Governor Barbour. And my service as Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy is what DeSoto County voters are looking for in their next sheriff. I not only have the management experience, but also a proven history of tackling some of the most complex challenges that face law enforcement.”
The number of undecided voters not expressing a preference yet stands at 53 percent, which is down from 63 percent in July.
The poll’s margin of error is +/- 5.49 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.