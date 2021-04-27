Ward 6 residents in Hernando will welcome a new aldermen to the city’s board with the election of Ben Piper.
Primary Run-off Elections were held Tuesday, April 27 for Ward 6 residents with Piper receiving the most voter confidence of 245 votes over Ryan Diffee’s 228, a difference of 17 votes. Piper will replace current Hernando Alderman Jeff Hobbs on July 1.
Diffee gained 20 votes Tuesday over Election Day votes of 208 on April 6.
Unofficial results were released by Hernando City Clerk Katie Harbin Tuesday night.
Piper said he was ready to get to work for voters
“We’re looking to move things forward in Hernando in a really positive way the next four years,” said Piper. “I really have to hand it to my opponent, Ryan Diffee, he did a phenomenal job working so hard and getting his people out. I think both of us did everything we could to win.”
Piper said reaching a personal connection to voters benefited both his and Diffee’s campaigns.
“That connection is what gets people to come back,” Piper continued, “and I think that’s a testament to both our campaigns, that we had such a large number of people turn out again.”
Piper said the last voter of the day was his wife Lindsey. They were surprised to see the voter tally and the support from voters, even in the election process itself.
“Luckily, we had enough friends left to push us over the top,” Piper added.
Diffee was encouraged by voter participation Tuesday night.
“I feel good, it will probably sink in and hit me a little later,” said Diffee. “I’ve been telling my wife and everybody else, we’ve been praying about it and it’s the Lord’s will.”
Diffee added he remains invested in Hernando and its future.
Piper said he is ready to make preparations for July 1 and is ready to work with mayor-elect Chip Johnson.
Voter registration for the municipal General Election on June 8 will be ongoing during the month of May.
