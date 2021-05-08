First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Olive Branch was a battleground of ideas Thursday night.
Municipal candidates, democrat and republican, running for public office and vying for residents’ confidence presented themselves for survey as potential and returning city leaders.
The public speaking event was organized by Bettie T. Puckett and moderated by Paul Earheart-Brown, pastor of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Olive Branch aldermen and mayoral contenders answered predetermined questions about their platforms, which they were given in advance.
Aldermen candidates were asked two questions, “If you received a grant of one million dollars to use for the city, what would you do and why?” and “Since the population of Olive Branch has grown exponentially, what will you do to increase opportunities for safe and affordable housing in the city?”
Responses varied among republican and democrat candidates when asked about the theoretical one million dollars. Answers included budget savings, city planning research and bolstering city staff and employee salaries.
Republican candidate for Ward 2, Pat Hamilton, said her idea for a million dollar grant would be to invest in community safety.
“I want our residents to be able to come and go from their houses and be a part of the community without fear,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s idea was to equip each Olive Branch Police Officer with a body camera.
“We would need about 70, with the officers we have on the street,” Hamilton added. “The cost for all of this is amazing. My million dollars is gone and I’d have to borrow someone else’s.”
Democrat candidate for Ward 2, Theresa Ison, said her million dollar idea would be to build a community center.
“Where there are children, they need to have some opportunities and activities, that’s not centered around school work,” said Ison. “We need to have something kids can do like learn computers, get out and go swim, play tennis, have basketball and baseball games.”
Ison added that COVID has had an affect on youth learning and maintaining personal skills.
Mayoral candidates Ken Adams, republican, and Don Hall, democrat were each asked three questions and given time to respond.
The questions were, “What three steps would you take to put our city on a firmer financial footing?”, “What changes would you make in the first 90 days of your administration to better the community?” and “Since the population of Olive Branch has grown exponentially, what will you do to increase opportunities for safe and affordable housing in the city?”
Adams said changes he would make his first 90 days in office would include increased government transparency.
“After discussing with department heads, we would develop and publish our plans to address our streets that need repair,” said Adams. “So people will know, if not this month, then next month.”
Adams added he wants people to know what’s going on in the local government and urges public participation.
“My plans include a citizen advisory board to encourage citizens from all areas of Olive Branch to participate,” said Adams. “We can’t do everything, but we can prioritize the things the citizens want done.”
Hall said his first 90 day changes would be centered around city employees, interdepartmental relations and citizen engagement.
“I want to meet every city employee and make sure that I thank them,” said Hall. “I will shake their hand and let them know that everyday I will work just as hard as they do to make sure our city runs smooth...Olive Branch citizens are city customers. I will gauge how employees are treating our citizens.”
Hall said he would also like to increase citizen engagement.
Event organizer Bettie Puckett said she was pleased with the overall attendance and responses from candidates.
“All of the candidates were on top of their game and I thought it was wonderful,” said Puckett. “I’m so happy we did this and it took a team to pull this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.