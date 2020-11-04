The Mississippi ballot measure to approve medical marijuana passed decisively.
A solid majority of voters approved the citizen-led initiative that will allow medical marijuana largely out of reach of the state legislature.
Despite concerns about the initiative expressed by local law enforcement and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs about the measure, voters opted for the citizen-led initiative over the state legislature’s competing initiative, which would have limited access of medical marijuana to patients with “debilitating illness.”
The initiative that passed will allow medical marijuana for Mississippians who have diseases like cancer, epilepsy, HIV and ALS.
