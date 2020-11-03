Trent Kelly defeated Antonia Eliason for the Mississippi District 1 seat of the US House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. Kelly, the incumbent, won 67.5% of the vote, with 28% of precincts reporting.
Kellyhas served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015, when he won a special election runoff to succeed late Republican Congressman Alan Nunnelee. He was re-elected in 2016.
In Congress, Kelly serves on the House Armed Services Committee, serving as the Ranking Member of the Military Personnel Subcommittee. He also serves on the House Agriculture Committee.
Kelly has spent 34 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard as a combat engineer and is currently serving as a Brigadier General.
Before being elected to Congress, the Union native served as a District Attorney for the 1st Circuit Judicial District and as Tupelo City Prosecutor. Kelly lives in Saltillo with his wife, Sheila, and their three children.
Antonia Eliasonis an associate professor at the Ole Miss School of Law, where she has been a faculty member since 2013.
Eliason was the first self-described “Democratic Socialist” to run for public office in Mississippi. She cited the national rise of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as a source of inspiration and is running on a progressive platform that includes support for policies like the Green New Deal, a wealth tax and universal health care.
Before moving to Mississippi, Eliason had a lengthy career in international finance. She worked as an associate in the London and Hong Kong offices of Allen & Overy in the US Corporate Finance group.
Eliason also interned in the legal affairs division of the WTO and clerked for Judge Lenaerts at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.
