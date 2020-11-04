Josiah Coleman defeated Percy Lynchard to win a seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Coleman, the incumbent, won position 3 in the 3rd District in an election decided by north Mississippians.
Coleman became the youngest person elected to the Mississippi Supreme Court in 2012.
Justice Coleman is the second member of his family to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court. His grandfather, the late J.P. Coleman, briefly served as a justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court before resigning to accept an appointment as state attorney general. J.P. also served as Mississippi’s 52nd Governor and on the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The younger Justice Coleman’s father, Thomas Coleman, was one of the original members of the Mississippi Court of Appeals when the intermediate appellate court began in 1995.
Before being elected to the Court, Josiah Coleman practiced law for 12 years in Tupelo and Oxford. He and his wife, Ashleigh Burke Coleman, have three children and live on their family farm in Choctaw County.
