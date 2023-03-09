Southaven, Mississippi (March 9th, 2023) — Today, Southaven resident Jamey Goodkind releases the following statement officially announcing his campaign to represent Mississippi’s 7th House District in the state legislature:
“With great enthusiasm, I am proud to announce my candidacy for the 7th District of Mississippi in the State House. As a dedicated husband, father, and constitutional conservative, I am eager to bring positive change to our beloved state.
My top priority is our Mississippi First agenda, which aims to tackle inflation head-on by eliminating the state income tax and creating a more business-friendly environment. I am also a strong advocate for states' rights and will work tirelessly to ensure that American values are instilled in our classrooms by protecting parental rights and promoting a Child-First education system.
As a proven conservative fighter, I am fully committed to making a real impact in Mississippi. With the support of our community, I am confident that we can achieve great things together and build a bright future for our state.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: Goodkind is an insurance field claims representative with Travelers and lives in Southaven. He will face off against Kimberly Remak and Dr. Progeorlan Walker in the race.
