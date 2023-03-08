Hernando, Mississippi (March 8th, 2023) — Today, Hernando resident and former DeSoto County Conservative Coalition board member Walter Hopper released the following statement announcing his candidacy for State Senate District 19:
"I am proud to announce my candidacy for the 19th District of Mississippi in the State Senate, where I will work tirelessly to bring about real reform and a brighter future for our great state.
As your Senator, I will fight for the hardworking people of Mississippi by advocating for lower taxes, improved education, greater individual rights, and term limits for our elected officials. My goal is to pass legislation that eliminates the state income tax, reinstates American values in our classrooms, upholds the right of parents to choose their children's path, and ensures that our politicians are held accountable to the people they serve.
I am firmly committed to defending the Constitution and protecting the people of Mississippi from the overreaching hand of the federal government. It's time for Mississippi to once again put its citizens first by electing a leader who will stand up for their rights and freedoms, and fight to make sure that our government is of the people, by the people, and for the people."
EDITOR'S NOTE: Hopper is a resident of Hernando and is a project manager and insurance specialist at Pro Shingle Professional Roofing Company. He will face incumbent Senator Kevin Blackwell in the Aug. 8 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.