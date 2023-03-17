STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HOPKINS PLEDGES TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR MISSISSIPPI THROUGH THE CONSERVATIVE COALITION OF MS
Southaven, Mississippi (March 17, 2023) — Mississippi State Representative Steve Hopkins releases the following statement suspending his campaign for state Senate:
“Today, I am officially suspending my campaign for State Senate. This was a difficult decision to make since it has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Mississippi as State Representative. However, I have decided that this is the best way to ensure success for the Conservative Coalition of Mississippi (CCM), which seeks to elect 50 grassroots conservatives to the legislature by 2027.
I want to thank all of my friends, family, and supporters who stood by me during this journey. I will never stop fighting for Mississippi and the conservative values that make this country great. CCM is a grassroots effort to ensure conservatism remains at the forefront of Mississippi politics and we are determined to see it through.
