Mississippi State Representative Steve Hopkins announced this week that he is running for state Senate District 1.
Hopkins, who chairs the conservative Mississippi Freedom Caucus, had originally announced last April that he was retiring form the Mississippi legislature, but said he received a lot of calls from friends, colleagues, and constituents asking him to stay involved in politics.
“I was looking forward to going fishing with my grandsons,” Hopkins said. “I had told people that I was only going to run for one more term because I had promised people that I would term limit myself because I believe in term limits. But I started getting calls from people telling me to please stay in the fight.”
Hopkins said it was a phone call from Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, urging him to reconsider that made him decide to run for the Mississippi Senate.
“Mark is one of the original founders of the House Freedom Caucus and a big support of the state Freedom Caucus,” Hopkins said. “He called me and his words were ‘We need patriots like you in the state legislature.’ So my wife and I prayed about it. I got a peace about it. But to keep my word and still stay in the fight, the only option was to run for state senate. I was just not going to run for anything. That’s how it led up. If I had planned on running for senate, I would have qualified day one.”
Hopkins was elected in elected to the District 7 seat in 2016 and made a name for himself in the legislature for his staunch anti-tax positions, which sometimes put him at odds with other lawmakers in his own party and the mayors in his own district.
During his two terms as State Representative, Hopkins single handedly stopped a proposed increase in the gas tax on more than one occasion and has consistently fought to abolish the state’s income tax.
Hopkins will face Senator Michael McLendon who is running for reelection in the primary. He said while he has nothing personal against McLendon, he believes the Senate needs someone who will bring strong conservative principles to the job by fighting to abolish the income tax, support educational freedom by expanding parental rights, secure our elections once and for all, and defend our Constitutionally protected, God-given rights.
“It’s just policy differences,” Hopkins said. “Mike is a good guy. I consider him a friend. We just differ on policy. For whatever reasons, he supported the RegionSmart Bill, things like that. If you go to the American Conservative Union rating site, the largest conservative think tank in the world who rate lawmakers, if you look at Mike’s lifetime rating score versus my lifetime score, that’s the difference. It has to do with policy and not personality. He has a 74 percent rating. I have 94 percent.”
Hopkins has been nationally recognized for his conservative voting record and has earned A+ ratings from the National Federation of Independent Business, American Conservative Union, Americans for Prosperity, and the National Rifle Association.
Hopkins said if elected he will promote a true conservative agenda in the Senate that will focus on issues like religious liberty that would give families an exemption from public school COVID vaccination mandates, lowering the grocery tax from 7 percent to 5 percent, and abolishing the state income tax. He also favors increasing the amount of tax money collected by the state that is diverted back to the cities and counties from the state from 18.5 percent of the 7 percent sales tax to 25 percent.
“We have got the revenue to totally eliminate (state income tax),” Hopkins said. “Even if we phased it out over two years, we could totally eliminate it without raising any taxes. That’s how you encourage businesses to come to Mississippi.”
