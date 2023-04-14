The Home Builders Association of Mississippi has endorsed Charlie Hoots in his bid for the Mississippi House of Representatives (District 20).
Pat Nelson, Executive Vice President of The MS Home Builders Association, traveled to Southaven to officially make the endorsement.
“Charlie has always supported builders in Mississippi, and we are proud to support him, he has a passion for Mississippi and DeSoto County” Nelson said.
The two term Southaven Alderman is running for the new house district 20 that includes Southaven and Olive Branch in the north part of DeSoto county.
“I am so honored to have their faith and support and I plan on working hard to make sure Mississippi stays a great place to work, live and raise a family,” said Hoots.
“One of my main objectives is ensuring DeSoto county receives the adequate, and fair, share of state funding- this funding will strengthen our quality of life and infrastructure and indirectly benefit the construction industry, an industry that is vital to all local economies” Hoots continued.
The Home Builders Association of Mississippi (HBAM) is a statewide trade organization affiliated with local home builders which assists in “Building a Better Mississippi” by promoting, advancing, and protecting the housing industry.
The Republican Primary election is August 8th, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.