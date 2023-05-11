Mississippi House of Representatives District 20 campaign is excited to announce that Rodney Hall has been named “Best for Business” by the Business and Industry Political Education Committee (BIPEC). This distinction solidifies Hall's reputation as the best candidate in the race to represent the values of the community while advancing opportunities for economic prosperity.
As a small business owner, combat veteran, and army officer, Rodney Hall understands firsthand the challenges facing Mississippi businesses, industries, and citizens. His work as legislative director for Congressman Trent Kelly, where he supported Mississippi businesses and industries, has also been instrumental in shaping his understanding of the needs and concerns of the employers in the state.
Rodney Hall's commitment to reducing governmental overreach to support free markets and enterprise has impressed BIPEC, which is a trusted source of credible political research information in Mississippi since 1980. BIPEC's statewide membership, which includes individuals, companies, professional firms, and trade associations, is united in its efforts to protect and advance free enterprise through research, education, and member action.
"I am deeply humbled and honored to be recognized as 'Best for Business & Jobs' by BIPEC," said Rodney Hall. "As a legislator, I firmly believe that we have a moral obligation to ensure that Mississippi families have the ability to achieve the American dream, a future that is prosperous, hopeful, and full of opportunities. To achieve this, it is essential that we support policies that promote economic growth, create jobs, and give back to our communities. I am committed to advancing free enterprise in Mississippi and am grateful for BIPEC's recognition and support."
The endorsement of BIPEC adds to a growing list of supporters for Rodney Hall's campaign for the Mississippi House of Representatives - District 20. The campaign urges voters to join BIPEC in supporting Rodney Hall in the upcoming election.
For more information on BIPEC and its mission, please visit www.bipec.org. To learn more about Rodney Hall and his campaign for Mississippi House of Representatives - District 20, please visit https://rodneyhallformississippi.com/.
