8:51 p.m.
Trent Kelly (R) has defeated Antonia Eliason (D) for the District 1 seat in the US House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press.
8:32 p.m.
Every ballot measure has received a majority of the vote at every reporting precinct in DeSoto County. The measures — including approving a new Mississippi state flag and legalizing medical marijuana — will have to pass across the state to be enacted.
Incumbent Trent Kelly defeated Antonia Eliason in 18 of the 23 reporting precincts for the District 1 seat in the US House of Representatives.
8:20 p.m.
Over half of Desoto County precincts have now reported unofficial results.
8:15 p.m.
Charles Barton has won every reporting precinct in DeSoto County so far tonight.
Of the 23 reporting precincts in DeSoto County, Cindy Hyde-Smith has won 16. Mike Espy has won seven of the county’s reporting precincts.
8:00 p.m.
The first results of the night are in for DeSoto County. Though these results are unofficial, they show the results of some major precincts in the county.
Here are some interesting details from the first set of information:
All but two precincts now reporting in DeSoto County have had over 50% of eligible voters turn out for this election. The Alphabet-Cockrum precinct reported over 71% of eligible voters turning out for the 2020 election, more than any precinct in the county so far.
The ballot measure to approve the new Mississippi state flag has received a majority of the vote with a considerable margin in every reporting precinct in DeSoto County.
The ballot measure to approve medical marijuana in Mississippi has received a majority of the vote in every reporting precinct in DeSoto County.
In the Southaven South precinct, where only 39.8% of registered voters turned out today, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump 496-173. Biden also received more votes than Trump in the Horn Lake Central precinct, with 580 votes compared to Trump’s 500.
