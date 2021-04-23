At a difference of 59 votes from Election Day, Hernando War 6 aldermen contenders must return to the ballot next Tuesday.
Primary Run-off Election Day will see Ben Piper and Ryan Diffee vie for votes from Hernando’s Ward 6 residents.
Candidate Dale Bellflower received only 81 votes on Election Day putting him out of the race.
Both Piper and Diffee say they are prepared to burden the mantle of aldermen for the city’s eastern most citizens.
Ben Piper, received the largest share of votes, 267 and looks forward to the opportunity to serve the next four years.
“Infrastructure has been a chief concern that I’m hearing,” said Piper. “There are areas of Hernando that were annexed years ago. In the Nesbit and Green T areas, they don’t have connections to city sewer yet. It would be a capital improvement to address those.”
Piper sees the need for attention to roads and public safety also.
“Not that we don’t have a safe town, people want to see a commitment to safety and that we have the best possible people in place to do those jobs,” said Piper.
Another platform issue for Piper is the staggered growth of Hernando as residents expressed to him the city shouldn’t develop so much so fast.
“People are wanting to have conservative, strategic growth over the next four years,” Piper continued. “When we grow only in the residential sector, it doesn’t help to balance the budget. Rooftops and the property taxes that are generated don’t pave roads or give you the space in your budget to hire new police officers. Business and commercial growth does.”
Streamlining the application process for new businesses and reducing red tape is a concern for both Piper and Diffee.
Diffee’s experience operating an auto-body repair shop in Hernando has put him in the trenches as a small business owner.
“The maturity and knowledge I’ve gained running a small business, going into six years, correlates to dealing with people in general,” said Diffe. “The business went through 2020 just like everyone else did. We made payroll and didn’t miss an employee’s check all year.”
Dealing with the trials and tribulations of opening a small business helps Diffee, who is running for political office for the first time, understand the process of investing in a new business.
“That’s where I can help the city with that process, to streamline it, help those that apply,” said Diffee. “To me, bringing the businesses in that Hernando wants is important. People here love the small town feel, not the big box shops.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.