DeSoto County voters had the opportunity to gauge possible contenders for political office during the Meet & Greet DeSoto County Democratic Municipal Candidates.
The socializing event was held Saturday, April 17, sponsored by Representative Hester Jackson-McCray at Latimer Park in Horn Lake.
Candidates running for office in Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven and Walls were present. Members of the Mississippi Black Caucus were also present.
Representative Jackson-McCray said attending candidates enjoy the in-person opportunity for voters to hear each of their campaign platforms.
"I know everybody had a real good time because I think all the food was gone at the end," laughed Jackson-McCray. "The candidates were real appreciative of the event and it gave them an energy boast to get back on the campaign trail. There is another event planned I think for May 1 at the Sacred Heart field on Highway 1-61 in Walls."
